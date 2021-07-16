We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched a new Japandi-inspired collection filled with sumptuous soft furnishings that we can’t wait to add to our homes.

The Japandi trend has been tipped as one of the biggest home decor trends of 2021. The name for the trend comes from the fact that it draws on Scandinavian and Japanese home decor styles. It focuses on clean lines, neutral tones and natural textures which are all evident in Aldi’s latest homeware drop.

The new Aldi blue lagoon and unwind ranges will be available to pre-order online from this weekend, 18th July, and will be available in-store 22nd and 25th July. The new Aldi specialbuys include the return of some old favourite pieces and a couple of exciting new ones.

With prices for Aldi’s new collection starting at just £5.99 it is easier than ever to try out the new home decor trend in your own home. We’ve round up a few of our favourite pieces that we have our eye on.

Velvet Storage Ottoman

The Aldi velvet storage ottoman was a sell-out success when it launched last year. Aldi has bought the fan favourite back in a lovely grey velvet, priced at £16.99. Place at the end of your bed as the perfect spot to store extra bedding, winter blankets and throw pillows.

Boucle Throw

Boucle is everywhere this year, if you can’t bring yourself to invest in a piece of boucle furniture this throw is an instant update short-cut. The Aldi boucle throw is priced at £12.99, for extra impact you can pick up the matching set of throw pillows.

Glass Lantern

Whether you use this inside or outside it would be a shame not to snap up this Aldi glass lantern, priced at just £5.99. The lantern comes with a choice of silver or black handles and will look stunning styled on its own in a hallway, or as an addition to your outdoor living room ideas.

Large Rope Baskets

Bedroom storage ideas that are practical and pretty can be a challenge to source, but not anymore with these rope baskets. A pack of three Aldi large rope baskets are priced at £12.99, a bargain considering that a set of two almost identical John Lewis rope baskets would set you back £20.

Textured bedding

Video Of The Week

The new Aldi texture bedding is a luxe update that will add interest to grey bedroom ideas. Prices start at £15.99 for the double set, going up to £22.99 for the superking size. Pair with the boucle throw for a myriad of different textures.

Get ready for the 18th, as we predict this collection isn’t going to stick around for long.