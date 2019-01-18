Give a nod to Peaky Blinders chic in your own home with this new launch

Add some small screen style to your bathroom...

Peaky Blinders is the the hit 1920s gangland TV series that has taken viewers by storm. Returning for a fifth season on BBC Two this autumn, fans of the show can’t get enough of sumptuous scene settings featuring the era’s Art Deco style.

Thanks to a new launch from Tile Giant you can get the Peaky Blinders look in your own home.

The new collection featuring 50 new tiles varying in six different sizes and styles, all inspired by Victoria Baths.

Victoria Baths featured as a backdrop in Peaky Blinders as well as fellow Manchester-based series Cold Feet, and the range – which the brand has worked on in partnership with Johnsons Tiles – includes a palette of inky blues, deep greens, decorative motifs and more that captures the mood of this iconic building.

Manchester’s listed Edwardian swimming pool and Turkish Baths complex first opened its doors in 1906 and now serves as a heritage visitor attraction, events venue and TV/film location.

‘Our designers spent time on site at Victoria Baths to soak in the very best in this classic British design.’ explains James Heese, managing director of Tile Giant. ‘Walking through the doors of the Baths, you are transported to another era of elegance.’

‘The Edwardian design and architectural inspiration will allow homeowners to feel a sense of stepping into history, while maintaining high quality design for modern day living.

Prices start from £35 per m² and a percentage of each tile sold will contribute to Victoria Baths Trust – the charity who look after the building, with the long-term aim of full restoration.

Buy now: Victoria Baths Field Wall Tiles, from £35 a square metre, Tile Giant

Here are some of the highlights from the collection that brings the past thoroughly into the present.

The bevelled edge adds a lovely feeling of dimension while the cracks beneath the glazed surface add texture. And there’s no reason why this tile needs to be restricted to the bathroom – it would work well as a kitchen splashback or statement hallway border.

Buy Now: Victoria Baths Crackle Bevel Teal, from £56.00 per m², Tile Giant

This intricately designed beige glazed tile has a matt finish making it a great choice for kitchens and bathrooms alike. The print will also complement your room’s existing period features. Buy Now: Victoria Baths Ironworks Wall Decor 1, from £40.00 per m², Tile Giant Victoria Baths Scroll Border Victoria Green

Add a decorative border to your bathroom with this stylish green glazed tile, with a raised profile texture. Pair it with a tile from the collection in a contrasting shade for a standout look.

Buy Now: Victoria Baths Scroll Border Victoria Green, £45.00 per m, Tile Giant

