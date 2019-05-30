Enjoy a tour of this handsome country house in Warwick

Broadclose House is a fine example of a contemporary country home. The impressive six bedroom house resides in the peaceful village of Pillerton Hersey, Warwick.

The Grade II-listed property boasts an impressively sophisticated interior – fusing modern living with period harm. The original features include open fireplaces, exposed beams and deep window boards. While the seamlessly interwoven modern day improvements include under-floor heating throughout the ground floor, sophisticated Lutron lighting system and an integrated network for all electrical devices.

From the sleek Smallbone kitchen to classic country cream paint shades, this home is a vision to inspire all modern country homes.

The exterior

The characterful Grade II-listed house is believed to date from the early 18th century, with later additions. The house itself is a white Lias stone construction under a mellow clay tile roof.

Over the years Broadclose House has undergone extensive restoration and modernisation to accommodate modern living – while being respectful to retain the property’s age and charm.

The hallway

The properties heritage and charm is the first thing to greet you upon entry, thanks to exposed beams and an original fireplace.

A bespoke stone and metal staircase is beautifully dressed with a country classic stripe stair runner.

The open-plan kitchen

A generous Smallbone kitchen makes the right style statement in this open-plan space. The dining aspect of this kitchen makes this the ideal room to act as the social hub of the house.

Complete with granite work surfaces, built-in Miele appliances and fossil stone flooring this kitchen is finished to an impeccability high standard.

The living room

The exposed wood beams are complimented by the calming neutral colour scheme. An original brick fireplace creates a fabulous focal point in this room.

The bedroom

Architectural beams frame the bed beautifully in this dreamy bedroom. Wooden wall panelling and dark wood floors help to add further interest to an otherwise stripped back scheme.

The en suite bathroom

This light and airy room is perfect for beauty prep. The raised platform gives just even enough height to make the free-standing tub really stand out. The chrome and marble double basin provides adequate space.

Light stone wall and floor tiles teamed with white walls helps to create the ultimate tranquil scheme.

The gardens

The landscape gardens are Chelsea-worthy. The brick edging beautifully frames low hedge borders and characterful water features. Topiary trees either side of the doors add an extra decorative touch – synonymous with country gardens.

For those that enjoy a spot of tennis, having this astoturf court in your own backyard would be the dream.

Calling this dream house home could be a reality! It’s currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £2,995,000.

If only we had the budget… this house is ticking all the boxes.