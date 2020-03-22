We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The painted dresser is the hero of the home DIY projects right now. This simple furniture upcycling job is sweeping the world of social media, as we see more of us carrying out home improvements.

Upcycling an old pine kitchen dresser with a lick of paint and some new on-trend handles is a smart way to salvage an unloved piece of otherwise practical furniture.

On-trend: Painted dressers

Shared on our very own Ideal Home Room Clinic page is this on-trend transformation by group member Stephanie.

She writes, ’wanted to show you my first furniture upcycle! This is my grandparents old Welsh dresser. I sanded it all down, primed, then painted it and changed the handles. So pleased with the result!’

What a transformation! Stephanie tells us ‘I used a primer on the wood first then two coats of ‘Scrooge’s nightmare’ from the Valspar Bookcase range at B&Q.’

‘I then painted a top coat of Ronseal Clear Satin Sealer. This was two coats too. The handles and hooks I got from Amazon.’ Estimating it cost approximately less than £30.

‘Beautiful👏’ responds one supportive member, ‘That is lovely…well done!’ exclaims another.

Ellen shared with us her dated dresser, bought for the bargain price of £60! She gave it a coat of paint, changed the handles and now it’s a valuable piece of furniture to add country charm to her home.

A mix of consciousness about waste and the extra time at home have led to resurgence of restoration jobs. Whether it’s jobs we’ve had in mind for a while, and it’s only now as we face time confined indoors they’re finally getting done.

Kitchen dressers are not cheap by any means, even if you shop around – they can still cost a hefty price.

Video Of The Week

Even a slimline design from IKEA will set you back £275. And at a specialist company, such as The Kitchen Dresser Company a bespoke piece can cost you as much as £2695!

When you consider the costs, it’s always an idea to upcycle an existing dresser if you have one. Alternatively, as Ellen demonstrates above, source a secondhand piece to paint yourself.

Please share your dresser transformations with us over on our Ideal Home Room Clinic page on Facebook.