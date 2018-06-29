We've set out to discover how connected Brits feel they are with their homes. What few simple ingredients are a recipe for turning bricks and mortar into a homely sanctuary?

When creating a home, you might automatically reach for the paint colour charts, the perfect dining table or those lampshades that caught your eye. But would it surprise you to discover that us Brits aren’t so materialistic after all?

Anglian Home Improvements have whittled down the list of top five qualities that sum up what makes a house a home. Can you guess what they are? Find out below…

5. Meals with family and friends

43 per cent of us enjoy gathering for a hearty meal. An added 48 per cent of respondents say that good cooking smells make a house warm and inviting. It’s pretty clear food is a big factor for us in the UK… anyone for a fresh bread scented candle?

4. The sound of laughter

No, we’re not talking a second instalment to the Sound of Music! In a wonderfully jolly result, 44 per cent say that laughter is key for making a house a home. We can definitely agree with that one!

3. Security and safety

Unsurprisingly, we all want to feel safe and secure wherever we live. 50 per cent of those surveyed said this was key to making their house feel homely.

2. Love

This survey is making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside! Britons have come through and shown that love is the second most important ingredient for making your house a home. Over half (51 per cent) put this as an essential factor to make the difference between somewhere to live and somewhere to be proud of. They do say home is where the heart is!

1. Happiness

Cue the Pharrell Williams ‘Happy’ song! Seriously, we’re loving this number one, which was ranked important by 57 per cent of those asked. Of course, it might not be a surprise to say that being happy in your house gives it the biggest homely vibe. We really couldn’t think of a better poll result!

Other factors that made the list included life’s little luxuries, such as a well-stocked fridge, summer barbeques, a comfy sofa and freshly laundered sheets. Surprisingly, 13 per cent said a few arguments here and there made a home! Who knew that those pesky family squabbles could have a positive impact after all?

Written by Lauren Goody