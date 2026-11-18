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I should start by saying this is absolutely not parenting advice. I have two children, not a degree in child psychology, and plenty of December mornings in our house still involve someone being annoyed about something before I’ve finished my first cup of tea.But there is one Christmas tradition I grew up with that I’ve shamelessly stolen for my own children: one homemade advent calendar to share.

My boys, who are six and eight, take turns opening a little present each day. Full disclosure: they also get one of those cheap chocolate advent calendars each. I’m sentimental, not cruel. Nobody should have to take turns over a tiny piece of advent-calendar chocolate.But the homemade one is different. And I think that’s because the fun has never just been about getting something.

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(Image credit: Lara Winter)

The advent calendar I grew up with

There were three of us growing up, my stepbrother, stepsister and me, and we shared one homemade advent calendar.

As we got older, the tradition became even better because we started helping to fill it. By the time we were pre-teens, each of us would use our own pocket money to buy two little presents for each sibling, so four gifts altogether. My stepmum secretly sorted the rest.

And when I say presents, I’m not talking about anything extravagant. A favourite chocolate bar, some nail varnish or another tiny thing we knew the other person would like.

The funny thing is, I can remember being just as excited for one of the presents I’d bought to come up as I was for my own turn. There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching someone unwrap a present when you know what’s inside and they don’t.

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(Image credit: Lara Winter)

Now my boys share one too

At six and eight, my boys aren’t at the buying-for-each-other stage yet, so for now I fill the calendar and they alternate days.

I’m thinking next Christmas might be the year I introduce the pocket-money part and let them each choose a few surprises for their brother. There is every possibility one will thoughtfully select his brother’s favourite sweet while the other buys something he secretly hopes will eventually become communal property. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

I love the idea of gradually handing the tradition over to them. Not as some grand lesson about generosity, because nothing takes the joy out of Christmas quite like turning it into a learning objective, but because giving someone a really good little present is fun.

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

It doubles as Christmas decoration

There is another, much less wholesome reason I love making our own: it looks pretty.

Over the years I’ve hung the 24 little parcels from a beautiful branch or arranged them on a wooden clothes ladder. I wrap everything individually, add numbers and make the whole thing part of our Christmas decorations. The contents can be tiny: chocolate, stationery, socks, a little toy or even a note promising an activity. I think the smaller and more personal the presents are, the better it works. There are plenty of bigger presents coming later in the month.

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

And yes, sharing actually works.

I realise telling anyone with children to buy one of something instead of two sounds like a dangerous game.But because taking turns has always been part of this tradition, my boys know exactly how it works. Today is his turn. Tomorrow is mine.

Does this mean they spend December mornings serenely celebrating one another’s good fortune? Absolutely not.

But I love that our advent calendar creates excitement around what the other person is getting too. I still remember watching my stepbrother or stepsister open something I’d chosen with my own pocket money. Now I get to watch my boys experience their version of the same tradition.

Next year, they might even be buying some of those presents themselves. Although I reserve the right to veto anything noisy.