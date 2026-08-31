This loft bathroom hadn't been touched since the 90s, but a mix of wallpaper and marble has transformed it into the perfect retreat.

Home Notes WHO LIVES HERE? Caroline lives here with her husband, Justin, and their son. THE PROJECT A loft bathroom renovation within a four-bedroom Edwardian terraced house in southwest London. TOTAL COST £27,000

When Caroline and Justin moved into their Edwardian home, they inherited a large loft bathroom. However, it hadn’t been touched since the 1990s, so they decided to start afresh. ‘We enlisted the help of bathroom design company Simply Bathrooms & Interiors, who completely gutted the room and took it right back to the brick,’ says Caroline.

As their plans developed, the sloping walls soon became a striking feature. ‘I’ve always loved wallpaper, especially Chinoiserie designs, and I felt it would be the ultimate luxury to have it in the bathroom,’ says Caroline. ‘Green is my favourite colour, and the lovely, sunny yellow accents warm up the marble and help the brassware sing.’

The bathroom gets a lot of natural light, which is filtered through a custom-made blind. ‘People often don’t think of using fabrics or wallpaper in a bathroom, but I think it’s a lovely touch,’ says Caroline. 'I wanted the space to be glamorous and relaxing, with a boutique feel.'

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‘It took me a while to find the right wallpaper. We thought about a lattice-effect design, but it didn’t feel luxurious enough,' claims Caroline.

A simple traditional-style showerhead creates a minimal, luxe feel. ‘The ceilings are fairly low, so we decided to go for a rainfall showerhead, with the controls placed separately on the wall so you don’t get soaked when you switch the shower on,’ she adds.

‘We chose Green Smoke by Farrow & Ball for the bath to tie the look together,' tells Caroline when focusing on the freestanding tub. Moving over to the vanity, ‘I love the marble basin top; it feels really luxurious, but it’s super durable,' she adds.

‘We’ve been clever with the electrics, hiding shaver sockets inside the vanity for a seamless finish,' she continues.

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