This is the easiest way to get terracotta flooring for less – it's a stylish and practical choice for a rustic kitchen look

In 2026, there has been a particular kitchen flooring idea reigning supreme. Terracotta flooring is the rustic, country-inspired flooring choice that seems to be cropping up in the most stylish of cooking spaces, and we can't get enough of how it looks.

However, it's not known for being the most practical of flooring choices. Despite being commonly found in countryside homes, the porous nature of terracotta means it can be high maintenance.

But there's no denying that it can be a classic kitchen flooring choice, and the warm tone is perfectly on trend. So if you're looking for an alternative to terracotta that gives you the same look with a little bit more practicality, here's what to choose.

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(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

'Terracotta is a great way to bring warmth, texture and an earthy feel into the home, but you don’t need to use traditional terracotta tiles to achieve the look,' explains Alex Heslop, trend expert at Flooring Superstore.

While terracotta was once seen as a more dated flooring choice, with the rise in herringbone and chevron lay patterns, it's having a resurgence.

Even with a simple subway-tile lay pattern, the pull of terracotta is the warm tone which acts as a guaranteed route into making a kitchen feel cosy and inviting. Flooring choice makes a huge impact on the overall room, and terracotta tiles work particularly well at bridging the gap between classic and trendy.

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

However, there are a few downsides to opting for terracotta. Firstly, it can sit on the pricy side, so using in a large room will increase your costs. It's also extremely porous, so without proper maintenance and care it will absorb moisture, leading to permanent stains.

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'Terracotta is one of those looks that can become expensive quite quickly if you go down the route of genuine handmade clay, but the porcelain reproductions available now are incredibly good. You can get all of that warmth, variation and slightly weathered farmhouse character without necessarily paying for the real thing,' says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder at Baked Tile.

Alex adds, 'Choosing a terracotta-inspired porcelain tile is a more budget-friendly option, while also offering the durability and practicality needed in busy spaces.'

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

The cost saving of opting for porcelain is immense. 'Depending on the format you choose, a good terracotta-effect porcelain can be around a quarter to a third less expensive than genuine terracotta on the cost of the tiles alone,' Lesley explains.

While the financial and practical advantages to choosing terracotta-effect porcelain tiles makes it a no-brainer, there are things to be aware of when selecting your kitchen flooring.

'The key is to look for warm earthy tones, a matt finish and subtle texture to recreate the character of real terracotta,' Alex explains. A shiny tile will look unrealistic, so look for natural, imperfect textures.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

'The important thing is not to shop by colour alone. Terracotta should never look like one flat shade of orange. What gives an old clay floor its character is the movement between baked clay, rust, ochre and softer faded tones,' Lesley adds.

While porcelain is a practical and more affordable compromise, this doesn't mean you're compromising on appearance. Being picky with tonal variation and texture will give you an almost identical look for less.

Shop porcelain terracotta tiles

Flooring Superstore Orla Terracotta Hex View at flooringsuperstore.com This hexagonal style offers a more contemporary approach for those wanting to make an impact. Baked Tiles Farmhouse Terracotta Brick 11.3cm X 22.6cm £1.25 at affiliates.pressloft.com If you prefer a more traditional farmhouse look, you can't go wrong with this tile from Baked Tiles. Topps Tiles Cotto Tile (20cm X 20cm) £2.51 at toppstiles.co.uk This square terracotta-effect tile has a super traditional look that will last for years to come.

Wanting to finalise your kitchen renovation project? These kitchen colours that look good with terracotta flooring will give you plenty of inspiration.

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