How do you get enough natural light into a garage conversion without compromising privacy? 5 options to ensure the best result

The easiest and most cost-effective ways of adding space to a house are generally to use what you already have. This could be by remodelling clumsy layouts, cutting out wasted circulation spaces or by converting a garage or loft.

While converting a garage into additional living space is undoubtedly a cost-effective way to extend a house, this kind of project is not without its challenges. As a space originally not intended to be habitable, it will need to be insulated, heating will need to be addressed and, depending on what you plan on using it for, thought will need to be given to bringing in additional services such as electricity and plumbing. You will also need to think through how you are going to introduce natural light into your garage conversion ideas – in order to be somewhere to actually want to spend time in, a windowless box just won't do.

While you might have grand plans to replace the garage door with an expanse of glazing, you really need to think through how you will maintain a sense of privacy too – as a space often at the front of a house, too much glazing could leave you feeling exposed. Here, experts lay out the best methods for bringing in plenty of natural light in ways that won't mean every passer by can see what you're up to.

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1. Strategically position clerestory and slit windows

(Image credit: IDSystems)

Narrow slit windows, such as long horizontal clerestory windows, make so much sense where privacy is an issue. When positioned with care, they not only introduce natural light in a way that doesn't allow people to see into a room, but they can also be used to create enticing little glimpses and views of your outdoor spaces.

Edward Stobart, technical sales manager at IDSystems, explains the best ways to use these types of windows and why they work so well. 'Getting plenty of natural light into a garage conversion can be challenging because garages were obviously never designed as living spaces. They often have limited external walls available for glazing, while the most obvious opening (the old garage door) usually faces directly onto the driveway or street.

'From a glazing perspective the key isn’t to opt for the biggest window possible but to think carefully about where the daylight comes from and where the room can be viewed from the outside,' continues Edward. 'Clerestory windows, which are at a high level, can be an incredibly useful option. By positioning glazing at a height that is above eye-level you can bring in daylight but prevent people walking past from being able to see directly inside.

'Narrow, vertical slit windows can work in a similar way, allowing in lots of light without creating a large uninterrupted view into the room,' he adds.

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Edward Stobart Social Links Navigation Technical sales manager at IDSystems A long serving member of the IDSystems team, for the past 20 years Edward has advised and supported self-builders and renovators to identify the most suitable glazing options for their project. He has recently finished a complete renovation and remodel of his own home, transforming a tired 1960s house into a stylish modern family home.

2. Bring in light from above

(Image credit: Architect Your Home)

Roof lights and roof lanterns, as well as sections of glazed ceiling, make so much sense where natural light is required but privacy could be an issue.

As architect Tina Patel, director of Architect Your Home, explains, you don't have to have a flat roof in order for this to be an option. 'If you are dealing with a single storey garage conversion you should consider introducing a roof lantern. However, if it is a pitched roof you could use rooflights – in fact, having a pitched, vaulted ceiling can elevate how the kitchen feels and add a sense of space. Done well it can make for a really interesting feature.'

'Roof glazing is an excellent option where the construction of the garage allows it,' agrees Edward Stobart. 'Flat rooflights and lanterns are most common on flat roofs, but rooflights and inset glass roofs are options for garages with pitched or angled roofs.

'Glass roofs work well too, bringing in light from above, so privacy is less of a concern than with conventional windows,' continues Edward. 'Glass roofs can be particularly effective when placed towards the middle or back of a garage conversion, where daylight from a front window might otherwise struggle to reach.'

Just make sure you ask about ways to ensure temperature regulation before you commit to keep your new space comfortable year-round.

Tina Patel Social Links Navigation Architect and Director of Architect Your Home Tina is the Director of Architect Your Home UK. An architect for homeowners in West London, she helps homeowners bring clarity, confidence and creativity to their renovation journey.

3. Don't replace the entire garage door with glass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

For many people, the route that makes the most sense, particularly when you are trying to keep the cost of a garage conversion down, is to use the opening which once held the garage door as somewhere to position a new window.

The only problem with this is that it can give views directly into the new space. Edward Stobart explains how to address this. 'Replacing your garage door with glazing might seem like a logical option, but you need to think carefully before opting for a big floor-to-ceiling window.

'If your garage faces a quiet garden or a long private driveway then a large picture window can look fantastic and fill your converted room full of natural light, but if the garage faces directly onto a pavement or road then that much glazing can leave the occupants feeling like they are rather sitting in a shop window.

'Combining glazing with solid sections of wall can help to achieve a balance,' adds Edward. 'A wide picture window with a high sill still brings lots of light into the room but removes the direct view from a seated level.'

4. Consider the window treatments you use carefully

It isn't just the type of window that matters when trying to get light into your garage conversion – the type of glass and window treatments you use to maintain a level of privacy play a role too.

Edward Stobart explains that choosing treatments and coverings that allow light through but prying eyes out should be your priority. 'For increased privacy, obscured, frosted or patterned glass should be included in the specification.'

Edward also highlights the role certain window treatments can play in letting light in. 'In certain areas of the living space Venetian blinds or shutters can be used to make the space more usable throughout the day.'

Shop garage conversion window treatment ideas

5. Borrow light from elsewhere in the house

(Image credit: Robin Quarrelle; Designers: Moon Design; Interior design: Rachael Harding Interiors; Flooring: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

It isn't just light from outside that can brighten up a gloomy garage conversion – sometimes it is possible to share the light another room in the house receives through its windows.

'Borrowing light from elsewhere in the house is definitely worth a thought,' says Edward Stobart. 'If the integral garage is next to a bright kitchen, hallway or open-plan living area, then an internal door with glazing, window or a glazed screen can be used to allow light to travel between the two areas.

'Consider using frameless internal glazing here,' suggests Edward. 'It creates a visual link between two areas without creating the feeling that the garage is a closed off room.'

FAQ

Do you need planning permission to add a roof lantern to a garage conversion?

In the majority of cases, planning permission for a garage conversion is not needed. However, there are some cases, such as with listed building or properties in a conservation area, where an application may be required.

Very often the addition of a roof lantern won't mean you suddenly need to seek permission for your conversion but, in certain cases it could change things.

Check with your local planning department but a roof lantern generally won't fall within permitted development if it will sit higher than 150mm from the existing roof plane or will be any taller than the highest part of your existing house roof.

Failing to get enough natural light in is just one of several garage conversion mistakes you need to make yourself aware of for this type of project to be worthwhile. Other pitfalls to avoid include ignoring the building regs and failing to insulate it properly.

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