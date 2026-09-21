Whether you have a dedicated dining room or a dining area in an open-plan living room or kitchen, there are certain non-negotiable that every dining space should have. I asked 6 interior designers and experts what every dining area needs in their opinion – and they all agreed on these 5 things.

While some of these dining room ideas can seem obvious to some, that’s not the case for everyone as the pros say many people overlook them. At the same time, you might find some of these tips surprising for a dining space. But they’re not once you consider what a dining area should convey and what it should feel like.

‘The aim is to create somewhere that feels welcoming at all times of day, not just when the table is set for dinner,’ says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. ‘We often like to introduce elements that make the dining area feel less formal and more like a room you want to spend time in. It’s the additional pieces and softer details that really make the space feel welcoming.’

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1. Well-proportioned dining table and chairs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Let’s start with the more obvious elements – no dining room or dining area is complete without a dining table and some seating, be it dining chairs or benches. But when you’re choosing your dining furniture, make sure it really works for your space.

‘Every dining room needs a table and chairs that are well proportioned to the space,’ says Nicky Emlick, interior designer and creative director at Sofa.com. ‘The table should be large enough to comfortably seat everyone, without making the room feel crowded, and there should be enough space to pull the chairs out easily.’

While the best dining table to choose will depend on the particular space you’re working with, interior architect and designer Laura Calleeuw has a tip, ‘Because there is usually a lot of movement and circulation around this area, I prefer dining tables with softer, more atypical shapes and rounded edges rather than too many sharp corners. It makes the circulation around the table feel much more natural.’

2. Rug

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Adding a rug underneath your dining table will make the space feel cosier and more inviting, while also anchoring it at the same time, especially if you’re working with an open-plan room. Just make sure you get the right rug size for your dining table.

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‘I think adding a rug is something people can sometimes overlook. It helps to centre the dining space and give it more definition, particularly if you can’t add overhead lighting. Just make sure it’s large enough for the chairs to still sit comfortably on the rug when they’re pulled out,’ Nicky at Sofa.com advises.

And if you’re worried about food stains, Jo Lane, founder at See Your Place, recommends opting for a washable rug that’s easy to clean. My favourite is this Harvest stripe brown re-jute rug from Ruggable.

3. Layered lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Lighting is an important element of any room in any home, responsible for the ambiance and the feel of the space. And dining room lighting ideas are no exception. Just like in most rooms, a layered lighting scheme incorporating multiple sources of light is the recommended way to go.

‘Lighting is another element that can completely transform a dining space,’ says Adam Dugdale, creative director at Oak & More. ‘I’d think about having layers of light rather than relying on a single ceiling fitting. A statement pendant over the table can create a focal point, while softer ambient lighting around the room allows you to change the mood.’

4. Extra piece of decor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie Warren-Smith)

‘One thing people often don’t think about in a dining area is how much personality you can bring into the space, particularly through the walls,’ says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs.

Many people see dining spaces as more utilitarian areas with the sole purpose of eating their meals in. But they can be so much more than that. They make for the perfect opportunity to showcase your personality and display your much-loved pieces of decor, whether it’s an artwork or a mirror.

‘I’d also use the dining area as somewhere to introduce your favourite artwork on the walls, a large mirror, interesting ceramics or even a piece of furniture that has been passed down through the family, adding character to the room. It’s those details that make the room feel connected to the people who live there,’ Adam at Oak & More says.

5. Console table

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Aside from the dining table and chairs, there is one more piece of furniture that’s recommended to include in a dining area – and that’s a console table for extra surface space, both for tableware and for the aforementioned decorative items. But a dresser or a sideboard also works as they all offer some storage space, too, for the likes of cutlery and napkins.

‘It’s useful to have room for a console, particularly when entertaining, as it gives you somewhere to put extra plates or serving dishes,’ Nicky says.

Sophie at The Vawdrey House adds, ‘A dresser is equally useful for storing candles, napkins and table dressing pieces, while still adding character to the room.’

Dining area top picks

Adam at Oak & More concludes, ‘The best dining spaces feel collected over time, rather than designed all at once.’