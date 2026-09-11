There is no getting away from the fact that building an extension is a costly and disruptive process. Not that I'm saying it's a bad idea – but if there is a way of gaining the extra space you crave for less money and with minimal upheaval to everyday life, it seems foolish to not at least consider it. And that is where a garage conversion comes in.

If you currently have a garage that is contributing very little to the way you use your home, it could just be the best way to get the kitchen extension you've been dreaming of. That said, conversions like this are not without their challenges – not least when it comes to making the new space feel like part of the original house rather than an awkward add-on.

To ensure you get the very most out of the new space your garage conversion will be giving you, I'm here with all the advice you need to transform it into a beautiful new kitchen that feels like it has always been there .

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Do garage conversions make good kitchen extensions?

(Image credit: Husk)

Whether or not converting your garage to extend your kitchen space is a wise move very much depends on the garage in question – its position in relation to the rest of the house and the existing kitchen layout need to be taken into account, as well as it size.

Architect Tina Patel, director at Architect Your Home, suggests beginning by assessing exactly what you are working with. 'Utilising a garage to increase the space in your kitchen is often a realistic way to get more space without the need for a full-blown extension, particularly if your garage is an under-utilised space – so few people actually put a car in the garage these day anyway. You should also consider if your existing kitchen is near enough the garage and, if not, whether this project will create the need for a wider refurbishment of the ground floor to incorporate it into the space.'

Scott Young, co-founder of K&S Bespoke Builds, agrees that while this kind of project is definitely worth considering, it is best to begin by ruling out any negative effects it could have on the future saleability of your home. 'If you don't use the garage then it's worth you doing, but if you move out then potential buyers might wish you'd kept the garage for parking or storage instead of using it for your kitchen extension ideas.'

Tina Patel Social Links Navigation Architect and Director at Architect Your Home Tina is the Director of Architect Your Home UK. An architect for homeowners in West London, she helps homeowners bring clarity, confidence and creativity to their renovation journey.

Scott Young Social Links Navigation Co-founder of K&S Bespoke Builds Scott Young is the co-founder of K&S Bespoke Builds, a construction company in Reading, UK, specialising in conservatories and extensions.

How do you make your garage conversion kitchen extension feel like part of the house?

When building an extension of any kind, be that for a new, larger kitchen, to add a bedroom or to increase your living space, you need to take into account how the newly formed spaces will sit alongside the existing – you never want your addition to look or feel like a clumsy afterthought.

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'Often a garage may not extend to the full depth of the house so understanding how the kitchen could connect as part of this spatially can make all the difference between making it feel harmonious and like it has always been part of the space, versus something that is bolted on and slightly awkward,' explains Tina Patel. 'The key here is to start by understanding what it is you need in your kitchen, what doesn’t work in your existing space and what it is you are trying to achieve – whether that be more storage, a larger food prep area or to incorporate a kitchen island. Having a wish list to start with allows you to spatially plan what is possible.'

To ensure you end up maximising your garage conversion, it can help to understand the key steps involved in creating a seamless kitchen extension out of it.

1. Consider how it will connect to existing spaces

For your new kitchen ideas to feel like a natural part of the rest of your house, you need to begin by looking at where the garage sits in relation to it.

As Scott Young explains, simply keeping the garage as a separate room, albeit with a new kitchen in it, is never going to work. 'The wall between house and garage is very important – if you just retain that standard doorway then it will always just feel like a room off to the side. Instead, remove the internal wall, use a steel beam and padstones, and enjoy one one space instead of two separate rooms.'

'In terms of blending it in to feel part of the house, it is advisable to pay for a good structural design in order for the garage to be opened up to your existing spaces without any bulky columns or piers,' picks up Tina Patel. 'If you are working with a detached garage that is separate to the house, you may need to think about building a linking structure – which in itself could become a striking feature.

'If the depth of the garage is less that that of your existing kitchen then think about creating a dining space in the converted zone so it still expands the space but doesn't feel like you've just squeezed a new kitchen into the conversion.'

2. Assess the floor levels between house and garage

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

It is highly likely that your garage floor will be at a lower level to that in your house. Garage floors are deliberately built to be lower to prevent any dangerous fumes, liquids or even water, from leaking into the house.

To ensure your kitchen extension doesn't feel like an add-on, you will need to address the issue of floor levels early on, as Scott Young explains. 'A level floor is the key to making the extension feel like part of the same house. Garage slabs are usually 100-150mm below the house floor on purpose so that water drains away from the house. Make the floor flush and run the same flooring through the rest of the house (or at least the room it is leading out to), with continuous skirting.'

'You will need to insulate the floor too when levelling,' adds Tina Patel. 'Level floors make it feel far more seamless rather than incorporating internal steps, which are not only a trip hazard but may also lead to issues with water ingress and damp.'

3. Consider the exterior appearance

(Image credit: Back to Front Exterior Design)

It isn't just the internal spaces and their layout that will play a part in how successful a garage conversion kitchen extension is – you need to consider how it will look externally too.

'You should think about whether or not you still want it to look like a garage externally, or if it would benefit more from having new windows,' advises Tina Patel.

The most common approach here is to build an infill wall – which involves removing the old garage door and bricking it up, while incorporating a new window to bring in plenty of additional light. The key thing here is to ensure the brickwork ties in and matches the original as closely as possible. If this proves difficult, it might be worth considering an entirely different cladding material for the converted section, such as render or weatherboarding.

4. Don't forget the need for additional services

(Image credit: The London Kitchen Company)

You will need plan early on for the provision of services for your kitchen extension – namely water and electricity.

In terms of electricity, a qualified electrician will be able to tell you whether or not your extension can be connected to your existing unit – in most cases this will be fine, but there are instances where the additional strain will be too much meaning the system will need upgrading.

When it comes to the new plumbing for your kitchen, you will need to consider drainage, as well as well as a water supply – and don't forget ventilation either. Good kitchen ventilation is essential for the new space to work on a practical level.

How much will it cost to create a kitchen extension garage conversion?

In terms of garage conversion costs, in addition to any structural work involved, as well as the additional heating and insulation requirements, you will also need to factor in the cost of a new kitchen.

'A single garage conversion is probably going to cost you around £20k, assuming there are no major issues or extras needed,' explains Scott Young. 'That's for the structure, floor, insulation, plastering walls, and installing the electrics.

'Then you need to add the kitchen on top of those costs – budget between £5,000 - £15,000 depending on the units, appliances, tiles and worktops you choose,' adds Scott.

FAQs

How much additional space will a garage conversion give you?

It's important to be realistic about how much additional space you are going to get for your kitchen when converting your garage, and assess whether your garage is big enough to make a conversion viable.

As Scott Young explains, once the garage has been brought up to the standards necessary for it to become a liveable room, it will have shrunk a little. 'Garage conversion building regulations approval is needed even though the work might fall under permitted development. Lots of garages are single brick with no damp proofing, so the walls will need to be updated to meet thermal standards. And because you're fitting a kitchen you need drainage to be right.

'A single garage will probably go from 15m² to 12m² once all the walls are insulated and it's all boxed in,' adds Scott. 'It is well worth considering raising the ceiling as well to help give a sense of space.'

If you have inherited a garage conversion that is not currently delivering what you need from it, fear not. There are plenty of ways of improving and upgrading this kind of space that can transform it into a useful addition to your home.

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