I’m already prepping my bedroom for next summer – and with 2027 set to be even hotter than this year, I think you should too

I appreciate that some people might have loved how hot this summer was, but I was not one of them. And with reports circulating that 2027 could be the planet's hottest year on record, I am determined to set my home up so that it's as heatwave proof as possible.

2026 might have reinforced my thoughts that fitted air conditioning is definitely worth it, especially as I work from home and have a dog that I am always fretting about keeping cool, but it has highlighted a glitch in my summer-proofing plans.

My air conditioning is in my living room, which made the most sense to me when it was installed. It's a room that I can relax, work, entertain and sleep in if I need the benefits of the AC. But after the prolonged heatwave this summer, I started to feel frustrated at spending so much time in one room. And after camping out on an admittedly very comfortable air bed, it doesn't come close to my own bed.

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However, my bedroom is easily the hottest room in the house, and during a heatwave, can easily get stuck in the mid-high 20s all night. The size and layout of existing furniture in there also makes it challenging to have a portable air conditioner set up properly and over a longer time frame.

My fitted air conditioning is in my living room, but my plan is to add it to my bedroom before next summer (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

While the warmer weather has largely passed (give or take a couple of warm days before autumn really kicks in), I'm taking the time to really plan and budget for upgrades I want to make to my home before next summer. And number one on my list is to get air conditioning fitted in my bedroom (something I wish I'd done when it was installed in the first place).

This might not be the most affordable option, but it will mean that I can keep the valuable floorspace clear as the unit will be mounted on the wall. Fitted air conditioning is also whisper quiet, especially when used in night mode, which makes it ideal for hot bedrooms. That's a huge bonus that will contribute to me being able to sleep in my own bed, even on the toastiest of nights.

The Meaco Cirro portable air conditioner is one of the quietest I've ever tried, making it ideal for bedrooms that have the space for it. (Image credit: Meaco)

It might seem a bit ridiculous to even be thinking about next summer before winter has reared its head, but I would absolutely encourage you to start thinking about your own summer proofing tactics now. And there is reason to the madness.

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Firstly, it gives you time to really assess your home, think about what you need, and research the best solutions for your space. While fitted air conditioning might be right for me, a portable unit might be more suitable for you. I've tried both the Meaco Cirro portable air conditioner and the Dreo 318S portable air conditioner, which are both quiet enough to use in a bedroom setting. They're currently out of stock, but are worth bookmarking and keeping an eye out for. It may also be that more passive measures, such as thermal curtains and clever planting to create natural shade would be even better.

Having that time means that you'll spend more wisely, rather than having a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to an excessively hot day.

Secondly, the unprecedented temperatures experienced this summer meant that fans, air coolers and portable air conditioners sold out in record time. Many of those that remained saw their prices hiked. By planning and acting early before the next hot spell hits, you can ensure you get your pick of the best products around, and at the best price.

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