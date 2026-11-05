One of the most hotly anticipated collaborations has finally dropped between high street retailer Next and Glassette, Laura Jackson's lifestyle platform - and joy is at the heart of every product.

It's Glassette's first-ever homeware collection, and it spans 32 pieces, starting from £14, and it features everything from dinnerware to home accessories, lighting and furnishings. The tableware is what I'm particularly excited about, especially in the lead-up to hosting season when our dinnerware becomes so much more important.

While bright, colourful and full of joy, this collection is also classic in nature. Whether you're wanting to kit out your kitchen or find a few pieces to add in, you'll be sure to find something that complements your home.

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(Image credit: Next x Glassette)

'The perfect home doesn’t exist, and I find that quite freeing. This collection is made of pieces you collect over time and slot into the home you already have, rather than a room you buy in one go,' comments Laura Jackson.

Primary colours have proven to be a kitchen trend that isn't going anywhere, and this collection incorporates these bold colours in a way that feels accessible. By opting for brightly coloured tableware, you can try out the trend without overcomitting.

'I’ve always loved Italian interiors, so there’s a lot of Italian mid-century influence, reworked for how we live now. Even the colours we’ve used, custard yellow and glossy red - have that Italian charm: warm, and a little unexpected,' Laura adds.

(Image credit: Next x Glassette)

There are many things in the collection be excited about, but the Frenchette glasses immediately caught my eye. The short stem is just like antique glasses I've spotted and it leans into the bistro aesthetic we've seen in kitchens.

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'I’m so happy we’ve brought back the Frenchette glass in a new guise. It was one of our bestsellers from our glassware collection and kept selling out, so this version feels like a full-circle moment,' Laura explains.

Continuing the bistro theme, the white ceramic plates look like they're straight out of your favourite neighbourhood restaurant.



'The white ceramic plates with the blue trim are light but really sturdy, and they go in the dishwasher. When you’re hosting, you want pieces that can go straight in the dishwasher or washing machine, ready for next time. The whole collection is warm and cosy, and it’s a real representation of what Glassette wants to bring to people’s lives: a life well lived,' Laura adds.

(Image credit: Next x Glassette)

Overall, the collection puts a big emphasis on making your tableware unique. It's not about following a formula, but rather collecting things that speak to you, and allowing a 'look' to naturally evolve.

'Your taste is your taste. Collect things as you go, and don’t feel pressured by what you see online. Finding your own point of view takes a long time, and there’s no right or wrong. When you see something and think “I love it”, that’s the thing worth investing in,' says Laura.

Shop the collection

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