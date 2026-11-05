Next x Glassette has finally launched, and it taps into some of our favourite kitchen trends – here's what I'm buying for a fun, colourful tablescape
I predict it will sell out fast
One of the most hotly anticipated collaborations has finally dropped between high street retailer Next and Glassette, Laura Jackson's lifestyle platform - and joy is at the heart of every product.
It's Glassette's first-ever homeware collection, and it spans 32 pieces, starting from £14, and it features everything from dinnerware to home accessories, lighting and furnishings. The tableware is what I'm particularly excited about, especially in the lead-up to hosting season when our dinnerware becomes so much more important.
While bright, colourful and full of joy, this collection is also classic in nature. Whether you're wanting to kit out your kitchen or find a few pieces to add in, you'll be sure to find something that complements your home.
'The perfect home doesn’t exist, and I find that quite freeing. This collection is made of pieces you collect over time and slot into the home you already have, rather than a room you buy in one go,' comments Laura Jackson.
Primary colours have proven to be a kitchen trend that isn't going anywhere, and this collection incorporates these bold colours in a way that feels accessible. By opting for brightly coloured tableware, you can try out the trend without overcomitting.
'I’ve always loved Italian interiors, so there’s a lot of Italian mid-century influence, reworked for how we live now. Even the colours we’ve used, custard yellow and glossy red - have that Italian charm: warm, and a little unexpected,' Laura adds.
There are many things in the collection be excited about, but the Frenchette glasses immediately caught my eye. The short stem is just like antique glasses I've spotted and it leans into the bistro aesthetic we've seen in kitchens.
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'I’m so happy we’ve brought back the Frenchette glass in a new guise. It was one of our bestsellers from our glassware collection and kept selling out, so this version feels like a full-circle moment,' Laura explains.
Continuing the bistro theme, the white ceramic plates look like they're straight out of your favourite neighbourhood restaurant.
'The white ceramic plates with the blue trim are light but really sturdy, and they go in the dishwasher. When you’re hosting, you want pieces that can go straight in the dishwasher or washing machine, ready for next time. The whole collection is warm and cosy, and it’s a real representation of what Glassette wants to bring to people’s lives: a life well lived,' Laura adds.
Overall, the collection puts a big emphasis on making your tableware unique. It's not about following a formula, but rather collecting things that speak to you, and allowing a 'look' to naturally evolve.
'Your taste is your taste. Collect things as you go, and don’t feel pressured by what you see online. Finding your own point of view takes a long time, and there’s no right or wrong. When you see something and think “I love it”, that’s the thing worth investing in,' says Laura.
Shop the collection
Primary colours aren't going anywhere, but if you're looking for some kitchen schemes that offer true longevity, these are the 2026 kitchen colour trends that have lasting power.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).