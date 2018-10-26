Padding in place of breadcrumb

Utility room ideas

Your utility room is an important space. It might be where you have to do boring chores and store practical equipment, but design your utility room well and it can be a game-changer. From space-saving designs to storage solutions and scullery chic schemes, we have all the inspiration and advice you need for designing the perfect ‘beautility’ room.

Jennifer Louise Ebert, Senior Content Editor
26th October 2018

Neatly ordered utility room with access to garden

ALL utility room pictures
Modern utility room | Laundry room | Laundry basket | Image | Housetohome.co.uk

MODERN utility room pictures
Utility room in an earthy palette

COUNTRY utility room pictures
Boot room with built-in storage system

TRADITIONAL utility room pictures

Utility room decorating ideas

Give your utility room a scullery chic makeover

The humble yet hard-working utility room is often over-looked when decorating. Yes, you need to create a dedicated space that…

Utility room storage ideas that are practical yet stylish

Utility room storage is essential for keeping your utility and washing area tidy and clutter-free. The main use of a utility…

Before and after: Be inspired by this clean extension addition – a modern boot room

When this couple extended the rear of their property, certain restrictions meant that as well as the open-plan kitchen diner…
1950s-style utility room | Utility room | Utility room storage solutions | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Refresh your utility room on a budget

Who says a utility room can’t be as stylish as it is practical? Your utility room might not seem an…
Classic neutral utility room with storage and seating | Storage | Housetohome | Decorating ideas | PHOTOGALLERY

10 of the best classic utility rooms

There’s no reason why your utility room or laundry space can’t match the timeless classic elegance of the rest of…
See all utility room decorating ideas

Ideal Home loves...

Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room

Utility room space and storage

Utility room storage cabinets with open shelving

Small utility room ideas

Even the smallest utility room can be smart, chic and efficient. A well planned room can turn household chores into…
Understairs storage | Declutter with practical untily room ideas | Utility room | PHOTO GALLERY | 25 Beautiful Homes | Housetohome.co.uk

Declutter the easy way with practical utility room ideas

Utility rooms by their very nature are home to a lot of items – washing equipment, cleaning products, boot racks……
See all space and storage

Ideal Home newsletter

Simple solutions dip dye basket craft video
Video

Simple Solutions: How to make a dip dye basket

Utility room project advice

Charles Yorke | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

How to create the perfect laundry room

Country Homes & Interiors show you how to make your laundry room functional without compromising on country style
Organised linen cupboard

Plan the perfect linen cupboard

Don't be afraid to open your linen cupboard ? use our ideas so you're never buried in an avalanche of…
Peg bag make

Make a floral peg bag

Sew your own peg bag with our step-by-step guide
See all utility room project advice

Utility room buying advice

Bosch Logixx WVH28422GB Washer Dryer

Washer-dryers – our pick of the best
Large Rope Handled Stripe Basket

Storage baskets – our pick of the best
Country Farmhouse Hallway Bench and Shoe Rack

Shoe racks – our pick of the best
Washing machine | DIY | Style At Home

How to buy the right washing machine
See all buying advice

Planning and decorating your utility room

Utility rooms are wonderful spaces for keeping everything in your home clean, tidy and clutter free. Often an extension to the kitchen, a utility room can house all the appliances that would otherwise take up valuable room in a kitchen, enabling your space to be enjoyed solely for cooking and eating. Because open-plan kitchen-diners and living spaces are so popular, keeping your washing and all the practical equipment that every home needs in a utility room has become even more important. Typically, a utility room will include a washing machine, tumble dryer, large sink, a place to store clothes dryers, the ironing board and iron, plus extra storage for coats or shoes and even additional larder space. Utility rooms are often compact so working out the right layout is important.

Creating a utility room
The perfect location for a utility room is next to the kitchen with access to the outside - this means the space can function as a multipurpose utility room and boot room. It also makes hanging laundry outdoors easy if you have a garden and washing line.

If your property doesn’t have a utility room and you’re planning to do major restructuring on the ground floor, consider adding a utility room at the same time, as it will be a real asset to your home. Alternatively, you may already have an unused space that can be repurposed with just a little clever planning.

Plan your utility room layout
Work out how much room you have and what the essentials are for you. In a small utility room  you may not have enough floor space for a separate washing machine and tumble dryer, in which case you could either opt for a combination washer/dryer or think about stacking the appliances on top of each other with a strong shelf to separate them. Your stacked appliances could also be put into a purpose-built cupboard with good ventilation to keep them neatly tidied away.

And don’t forget to use the wall space in a small utility room – shelves or units above your appliances and worktops will create plenty of storage, just as they would in a kitchen.

Another thing to think about is including a sink. A large, butler-style design is great for handwashing clothes, hosing down mucky pets or doing other cleaning-based chores that you’d rather keep separate from your kitchen sink. However, a smaller version would be helpful, too, so that you don’t have to keep rushing back and forth to the kitchen.

Utility room colour schemes
Clean-feeling white colour schemes are popular for utility rooms, where the space is mostly used for washing and drying your laundry. White feels fresh and calming, and can trick the eye into thinking the space is bigger than it is. As you may not have windows in your utility room, it will also help to keep everything looking bright. For something a little more colourful , pale greys and blues would work well, too. Having said all this, if you have a strong urge to experiment with something a little more out there, go for it. There’s no reason why you can’t have a jazzy-looking utility room and, if it makes you feel more like doing household chores, then that’s all that matters!

Utility room storage
In a functional space like the utility room, storage is vital for keeping everything streamlined and neat. When there are piles of laundry involved, it’s easy for it all to descend into chaos, especially if you have a large family or young children. Try to have a sufficient number of laundry baskets, open shelving for things you want immediately to hand, plus a cupboard for hiding more unsightly bits and bobs. Ideally, you will also have a spot to put clothes airers and an ironing board, so that they don’t clutter the room. If you can avoid having objects randomly dotted about, your utility room will work all the better.

A laundry pulley is a great way to make the most of a high ceiling, and will keep washing conveniently out of the way. Inside a cupboard, include a rail for hanging coats and jackets, and a rack for shoes, if you want to use your space as a boot room or for extra clothes storage.

In large utility rooms, take advantage of the size by including a freezer, additional fridge or even a larder, but make sure if you’re storing food that it’s kept in a separate cupboard to any laundry detergents or cleaning products.