Utility room ideas
Your utility room is an important space. It might be where you have to do boring chores and store practical equipment, but design your utility room well and it can be a game-changer. From space-saving designs to storage solutions and scullery chic schemes, we have all the inspiration and advice you need for designing the perfect ‘beautility’ room.
Jennifer Louise Ebert, Senior Content Editor
26th October 2018
MODERN utility room pictures
COUNTRY utility room pictures
TRADITIONAL utility room pictures
Ideal Home loves...
Novel ways with drying racks
Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
How to add colour to a utility room
Video