Before and after: from cramped en suite to super-luxe retreat

Extending their en suite provided the owners with a serene and restful place to escape to after a busy day

When the owners of this detached Georgian villa had a two-storey extension built, they leapt at the opportunity to enlarge their en suite. ‘We really wanted a space to escape to – a hideaway that would be invigorating in the morning and relaxing in the evening – and the building work gave us the opportunity to create it,’ says the owner.

They knocked through into the bedroom to create a large en suite with room for a walk-in shower, freestanding bath, and a twin sink vanity unit. Using the bath and basins from their original bathroom, the owners added classic marble tiles for a simple yet elegant look.

The same marble tiles were used as a splashback behind the basins for sleek uniformity, and the rest of the walls were painted in a dove-grey paint that matches the tiles. Beams rescued from the roof have been recycled to build a unique and rustic vanity unit. The wood contrasts nicely with the muted tones of the bathroom.

The bath was the starting point for the layout of the bathroom. Making the most of the generous natural light, the owner placed the bath under one of the windows, creating a beautiful focal point as well as a dreamy place to soak and relax.

Rather than hanging clunky blinds, the owners opted for a simple decorative window film to gain privacy and diffuse bright sunlight.

A simple screen separates the shower from the rest of the bathroom and toes the line between walk-in shower and wet room. A mirror in the shower hides a blocked-up window – practical in more ways than one!

The owner wanted a classic bathroom that stayed true to the age of the house, but deliberately avoided period details. ‘We wanted everything to work together with a traditional feel, and to sit elegantly in this Georgian house, but give it a modern twist.’

The entire extension project took 18 months, with the bathroom project taking six weeks and costing approximately £5,500. ‘It feels like our bathroom is tucked away from everybody – it’s a real sanctuary now.’

This makeover originally appeared in Ideal Home, August 2017.

Image credits: David Parmiter

