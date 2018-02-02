En-suite bathroom ideas

Make the most of a new bathroom suite - or freshen up an old one - with a decorating scheme that works for you

An en-suite bathroom is the ultimate at-home luxury. To be able to slip from your bedroom straight into a beautifully designed bathroom is a huge advantage. An en-suite bathroom will not only become a haven for you, but will also add value to your property.

If you have the space, an en-suite bathroom will create a personal space, just for you, away from the hum of family life and house guests. An en-suite allows you to design a room that is completely personal to you, so go all out on your chosen theme.

Choose cool country

When it comes to decorating, a good adjoining bathroom will always look like it belongs to the bedroom. You don’t want to be too matchy matchy, but the colour scheme and overall style should sit happily side by side. Going all-white is popular for a reason – it never fails as a space enhancer. If your suite is of the timeless, hint-of-vintage variety, be sure to reflect that in the design of the room. Here wood panelling and built-in storage make the bath and basin feel right at home. If you prefer to inject an extra punch of colour, add some vibrant accessories, such as painted tiles or a patterned shower curtain.

Modernise with mosaics

Choose vibrant green mosaic tiles to inject personality around a modern white bathroom suite. Consider glossy units and sleek cabinets that will give your bathroom a contemporary, streamlined look. Plump for a double-width basin and mirror so that two people can get ready for work or bed at the same time. Introduce decorative lettering into your space to personalise the look.

Mismatch styles

There’s a lot to be said for choosing not to duplicate the style of your bathroom suite in a decorating scheme. Sit retro-style sanitaryware at the centre of an ultra modern scheme and let the contrast of old and new highlight the intricacies of a vintage suite. Here the eye is drawn to the towel rail detail on the washstand-style basin simply because there is nothing else like it in the room.

Pick a palette

Keep a bathroom suite centre stage by restricting your colour scheme. Reflect the chrome details of a basin or the silver paint finish on a roll-top bath in your choice of accessories and a pale grey paint shade. The tongue-and-groove panelling is a practical choice for boxing in pipework, but here also serves as a subtly contrasting backdrop that highlights the white ceramic of the suite.

Introduce a theme

Having a theme is a great way to add personality to a room with a classic white bathroom suite. A nautical feel is easy to implement thanks to the choice of accessories available. Decide on an accent colour and then build up the accessories as you go. Think about boxing in or using panelling to enhance the visual impact of the bath.

Hold back the decor

Keep decorating schemes at their simplest if you have an unusually shaped or naturally attention-grabbing bathroom suite. Choose easy blend neutrals for flooring and walls, a hint of chrome and glass and finish with hand towels and face cloths in show-stopping red – drape them over your basin and bath for good measure.

Dress it up

Ever fallen in love with a hotel bathroom scheme? Why not try and re-create it with your own boudoir hotel-inspired scheme. Use textured tiles and reflective surfaces to build glamour and glitz around a plain modern bathroom suite. Choose stylish white accessories and patterned neutral towels that will complement rather than outshine the shimmering tiles.

Bring in pattern

Use a smart white bathroom suite as a springboard for introducing contrasting materials. Reflect the different functions of the bathroom with a change in finish – smart black and white mosaic tiles for a shower area; wood-finish storage at a wash basin. Finish with wood-effect flooring and white walls that will help to ground the scheme.

Give signature pieces space

Let a modern freestanding bath work its magic by giving it room to shine. Decorate in soft, natural shades and choose clean-lined accessories that won’t distract from the star of the show. Create a distinctive decorative treatment for the wash basin by fitting pretty iridescent wall tiles above and smart neutral built-in storage below.

Colour up for contrast

Build up a backdrop of colour on walls, floors and storage that foregrounds the white of your bathroom suite: metro tiles in a beautiful green; slate tiles in mid grey; smart chrome fittings; and wood-finish storage and shelving. Reserve white for shutters, lighting and bath towels for a decorating scheme with a difference.

Will you be using any of these en-suite bathroom ideas to update your scheme?