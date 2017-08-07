Be inspired by this sophisticated apartment in a Victorian semi

This generous apartment has been totally transformed into a chic and stylish home for all the family

The owner is an interior designer and she lives here with her husband. The couple have made the most of an open kitchen layout and used the space for a large attractive bargain-buy table. Their careful design work and a few embellishments have given a whole new look to a high-street kitchen, while the choice of blue window frames and matching cabinetry injects a happy-go-lucky feel.

Exterior

The owners of this well established flat in a semi-detached property scoured the area for several months before they found their perfect place. ‘The apartment was much bigger than our existing property, but it needed a lot of work.’ They also had to incorporate space for their new baby who arrived during renovations.

Kitchen-diner

The owners have chosen a rustic-style dining table to add a rough, artisan element to a multifunctional, family kitchen – this one is made from railway sleepers. Quirky and unusual accessories, such as the Alice in Wonderland-inspired clock, evoke a playful aesthetic. The painted wooden cabinetry injects refined rustic style into this practical kitchen. The blue shade works well in a south-facing kitchen-diner. Here, a brick-effect wall enhances the rural, lived-in feel.

Living room

The owners have artfully brought together two sofas, an armchair, chaise and cushioned ottoman and they all occupy the space quite happily. ‘There’s a mix of things that that don’t quite match, but they still look good together.’ They have combined cool blues and warm wall colours to complete the comfortable and serene feel.

Hallway

Ensure a bright and welcoming hallway with a fresh palette. The owners made the most of their entrance hall by also using it as a work space. The steep staircase creates a perfect nook for a console-cum-desk. They have kept the scheme neutral with pale flooring and walls, while dark varnished treads and a brick-style feature wallpaper add warmth to the scheme.

Bedroom

Use a mix of reclaimed and ornate pieces to turn a neutral bedroom into a stylish vintage boudoir. In this space the owners have carefully balanced monochrome elements with dusky pinks and knocked-back neturals. ‘I used texture and metallic colours here, which really make the room feel luxurious.’ Hanging impressive bedside lamps and bringing in an ornate lean-to mirror add to the glamorous period feel.

Children’s room

If your nursery has to double up as a guest room, decorate it to appeal to all ages. The owners customised and matched their double guest bed and cot with modern shades in zingy yellow and cool grey. For an extra pop of fun in this modern scheme, they added a story-time armchair alongside colours and prints that are playful for young and old alike – perfect for when the grandparents come to stay.

Home office

Design a work space that inspires you with objects you treasure. With an obvious love of vintage finds the owners didn’t disappoint when decorating their characterful home office. Old wood fruit crates make practical and quirky wall shelves while interesting trunks provide an additional storage option. The vibrant green swivel chair is a charming finish touch.

Bathroom

The owners stayed with the vintage look in theirs, but jazzed it up with a pleasing powdery scheme. A pretty blue roll-top bath is complemented by a lavender towel rail and baby pink washstand. ‘I love how this space is just as cosy as the other rooms,’ says the owner.

Bathroom

This reclaimed cabinet has been lovingly revamped by the owners with powder pink paint – not an obvious choice for a bathroom, but perfect for creating a glamorous feel. They have teamed it with vintage taps, a 1930s mirror and pendant lights for beautifully refined bathroom style that’s hard to beat.

The house tour originally featured in 25 Beautiful Homes