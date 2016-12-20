Take a look round this cosy Victorian terrace with modern decor

10 images

When the owners bought this three-bedroom Victorian terrace in Bristol, they felt it was a little bland and in need of an injection of character and warmth.

‘We’d been looking to buy for about three years and began to feel disheartened as sale after sale fell through,’ explains one of the owners, who writes a lifestyle blog. With competition for properties in the area rife, the couple had a fight on their hands to not only find their dream home, but also to make the winning bid on it! This house alone had 18 separate bids. When they actually secured it, the new owners were overjoyed.

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, January 2017.