4 things people with clean carpets always have in autumn – muddy season essentials you need to stop soggy footprints and mucky paws in their tracks

As Ideal Home’s Floorcare Editor, I’ve definitely developed flooring favourites over the years. And while hard floors can look squeaky clean again with a quick vacuum and mop, carpets are a whole different story. Especially in autumn, when muddy footprints and mucky paws threaten them with daily stains and discolouration.

Even when you know how to clean carpets and rugs, it can often feel like you’re fighting a losing battle during the soggier months of the year. That’s why I’ve learned it’s best to tag-team autumn carpet care, focusing on both preventing and removing dirt and grime buildup. Personally, I can’t do that without a few handy essentials nearby.

So, I thought I’d share the four must-haves I use during the autumn and winter months to keep my carpets looking (and smelling) clean - even when it seems as though the weather outside is making that impossible.

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1. Doormats at every entrance

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Doormats may not be the most attractive things in the world, but they can make a world of difference to your carpets during muddy season. After all, they're designed to remove as much water and grime from your shoes (or paws!) as possible, so you don't track it into your home and onto your carpets.

And while you may question whether a doormat should go inside or outside , my advice is to opt for as much protection as possible. Pop a tougher coir doormat like this Bootscraper Black & Brown Doormat (£14 at Argos) outside your front door to scrape excess dirt off your shoes. Then, choose a lighter doormat for inside to remove moisture. Ideally, use them at every entrance, too.

As I have a dog, I personally use a moisture-absorbent microfibre doormat inside my front and back doors, as I find it much more effective at drying his paws before he walks all over my downstairs rugs. It’s also a must-have if you want to keep your hard floors clean in autumn , too.

Muddy Mat Muddy Mat® | Super Absorbent Door Mat £14.78 at Amazon UK These are the absorbent mats I've used at home since I was drawn in by the impressive Amazon reviews last year. They're ideal for wet pet paws. Dunelm Bootscraper Doormat £14 at Dunelm If you don't want to double-up on your doormats, using a boot scraper like this before you enter your home can be a great alternative. Dunelm Churchgate Scallop Jute Doormat £20 at Dunelm If you already have a thicker doormat but want something a little more decorative to still act as a secondary layer of protection, this doormat is a stunning one.

2. A carpet cleaner (or spot cleaner!)

(Image credit: Future PLC)

You probably don’t need me to tell you that the best way to clean muddy carpets is to use one of the best carpet cleaners . And if you find yourself struggling with wet and muddy carpets every autumn, I’d recommend investing in one to refresh them every so often.

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However, you can clean carpets without a big machine , and smaller spot cleaners can work wonders if a member of your family has ‘accidentally’ walked over your carpets with muddy shoes. They’re grab-and-go appliances that are generally much cheaper and are better suited to smaller stains and more targeted cleaning. However, it’s up to you to determine whether a carpet cleaner or spot cleaner suits you best .

Neither could also be an option. Although I have both in my home, I often reach for this Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 at Amazon) when I feel like the autumn stain or mark doesn’t warrant a bigger appliance. It’s great for smaller spills and can be stashed under the kitchen sink.

3. Proper shoe storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

A carpet’s biggest enemy is shoes. And while you might get away with walking over your carpets and rugs in shoes in spring and summer, they’ll dirty up your carpets in no time when the weather changes. So, motivate yourself to remove your shoes as soon as possible by having proper shoe storage in your hallway.

You don’t have to spend a fortune, either. There are plenty of shoe storage options under £50 that give you space to store muddy shoes properly, keeping your hallway clear of mud and clutter. These include plastic or metal interior shoe racks that wipe clean easily, inconspicuous shoe cabinets that look like furniture, or boot holders you can store outside the front door.

Whatever you choose, make sure your shoe storage fits your space and the number of people (and shoes!) in your family. If you need shoe storage ideas for smaller spaces , use vertical space where you can. This 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack (£7 at Argos) is a great option, as you can simply stack more racks on top if you need them.

HOMCOM Homcom Shoe Cabinet Ultra Slim 2 Flip Drawers £47.99 at Amazon UK This shoe cabinet will suit narrower hallways, and offer space for up to 12 pairs of shoes - while also hiding them in plain sight. Argos Home Jorn 4 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack £21 at Argos Made from metal and easy to wipe clean, this shoe rack will give your shoes a home without taking up too much space near your front door. Heal's Heel Bar Shoe Tidy £165 at Heal's If you're willing to spend a bit more for a statement piece, this made-to-order solid oak shoe rack fits 9 pairs of shoes and is super-slim for smaller hallways.

4. A regular vacuuming routine

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

I may be biased as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, but I don’t believe that people are vacuuming their homes regularly enough - especially during the autumn and winter months. After all, even the smallest, most invisible dust and dirt particles can become visible if they build up for too long.

This can quickly make your carpets look, feel and smell dirty, which is why you should always have one of the best vacuum cleaners to hand. By vacuuming at least once a week (although I often find myself vacuuming every day in autumn), you can pick up loose particles before they embed in your carpet’s fibres and become even harder to remove.

Focus primarily on high-traffic areas, such as your hallway, stairs, living room, and bedrooms, and use the proper vacuuming technique to clean your carpets as effectively as possible. I also use this Jiuhao Carpet Scraper (£4.99 on Amazon) once or twice a month to remove stubborn hairs, debris, or little bits of leaves that seem to make their way into my house.

Say goodbye to soggy, mucky carpets!