4 things people with clean carpets always have in autumn – muddy season essentials you need to stop soggy footprints and mucky paws in their tracks
They’ll tackle dirt and grime, no matter the weather
As Ideal Home’s Floorcare Editor, I’ve definitely developed flooring favourites over the years. And while hard floors can look squeaky clean again with a quick vacuum and mop, carpets are a whole different story. Especially in autumn, when muddy footprints and mucky paws threaten them with daily stains and discolouration.
Even when you know how to clean carpets and rugs, it can often feel like you’re fighting a losing battle during the soggier months of the year. That’s why I’ve learned it’s best to tag-team autumn carpet care, focusing on both preventing and removing dirt and grime buildup. Personally, I can’t do that without a few handy essentials nearby.
So, I thought I’d share the four must-haves I use during the autumn and winter months to keep my carpets looking (and smelling) clean - even when it seems as though the weather outside is making that impossible.
1. Doormats at every entrance
Doormats may not be the most attractive things in the world, but they can make a world of difference to your carpets during muddy season. After all, they're designed to remove as much water and grime from your shoes (or paws!) as possible, so you don't track it into your home and onto your carpets.
And while you may question whether a doormat should go inside or outside, my advice is to opt for as much protection as possible. Pop a tougher coir doormat like this Bootscraper Black & Brown Doormat (£14 at Argos) outside your front door to scrape excess dirt off your shoes. Then, choose a lighter doormat for inside to remove moisture. Ideally, use them at every entrance, too.
As I have a dog, I personally use a moisture-absorbent microfibre doormat inside my front and back doors, as I find it much more effective at drying his paws before he walks all over my downstairs rugs. It’s also a must-have if you want to keep your hard floors clean in autumn, too.
2. A carpet cleaner (or spot cleaner!)
You probably don’t need me to tell you that the best way to clean muddy carpets is to use one of the best carpet cleaners. And if you find yourself struggling with wet and muddy carpets every autumn, I’d recommend investing in one to refresh them every so often.
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However, you can clean carpets without a big machine, and smaller spot cleaners can work wonders if a member of your family has ‘accidentally’ walked over your carpets with muddy shoes. They’re grab-and-go appliances that are generally much cheaper and are better suited to smaller stains and more targeted cleaning. However, it’s up to you to determine whether a carpet cleaner or spot cleaner suits you best.
Neither could also be an option. Although I have both in my home, I often reach for this Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 at Amazon) when I feel like the autumn stain or mark doesn’t warrant a bigger appliance. It’s great for smaller spills and can be stashed under the kitchen sink.
This is the best carpet cleaner the Ideal Home team has tested, and it even includes a hot-air dry-only setting to clean and dry your carpets as quickly as possible. It's also a pet-friendly model, and you can read our full review for more info.
If you have a smaller home and just want to give your house a quick refresh every now and then, this Shark carpet cleaner is a perfect fit. It's compact and convenient, and it lifts light stains, but not deeper-set ones. Our full review has more details.
3. Proper shoe storage
A carpet’s biggest enemy is shoes. And while you might get away with walking over your carpets and rugs in shoes in spring and summer, they’ll dirty up your carpets in no time when the weather changes. So, motivate yourself to remove your shoes as soon as possible by having proper shoe storage in your hallway.
You don’t have to spend a fortune, either. There are plenty of shoe storage options under £50 that give you space to store muddy shoes properly, keeping your hallway clear of mud and clutter. These include plastic or metal interior shoe racks that wipe clean easily, inconspicuous shoe cabinets that look like furniture, or boot holders you can store outside the front door.
Whatever you choose, make sure your shoe storage fits your space and the number of people (and shoes!) in your family. If you need shoe storage ideas for smaller spaces, use vertical space where you can. This 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack (£7 at Argos) is a great option, as you can simply stack more racks on top if you need them.
4. A regular vacuuming routine
I may be biased as Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, but I don’t believe that people are vacuuming their homes regularly enough - especially during the autumn and winter months. After all, even the smallest, most invisible dust and dirt particles can become visible if they build up for too long.
This can quickly make your carpets look, feel and smell dirty, which is why you should always have one of the best vacuum cleaners to hand. By vacuuming at least once a week (although I often find myself vacuuming every day in autumn), you can pick up loose particles before they embed in your carpet’s fibres and become even harder to remove.
Focus primarily on high-traffic areas, such as your hallway, stairs, living room, and bedrooms, and use the proper vacuuming technique to clean your carpets as effectively as possible. I also use this Jiuhao Carpet Scraper (£4.99 on Amazon) once or twice a month to remove stubborn hairs, debris, or little bits of leaves that seem to make their way into my house.
I'm a huge fan of corded vacuums - especially when vacuuming deep into carpet fibres. This Shark vacuum wowed me during testing, as it's essentially three corded vacuums in one. It can be an upright, stick or handheld vacuum.
If you want to keep on top of vacuuming your carpets but don't actually want to do it yourself, the best robot vacuums can do it for you. This is my top-rated model, and it'll also mop your hard floors, too. Read my full review for more info.
It's not my top-rated Dyson (that's the V16 Piston Animal), but this cordless vacuum is my best value model. It proved itself to be extremely effective at vacuuming carpets during testing and is a basic but brilliant model for those on a budget.
Say goodbye to soggy, mucky carpets!
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!