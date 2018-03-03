Our favourite discount supermarket has a brilliant range of Mother's Day gifts to suit every budget

Aldi never disappoints with its specialbuys – the middle aisle is a haven of brilliant bargains week in, week out! The latest is a Mother’s Day gift range, with a wide selection of treats to suit every mum. Whether mum prefers to get her glam on and hit the town or get her slippers on and hit the sofa, there’s something she’ll love from this collection.

The Mother’s Day gifts are available online and in stores right now!

Treat mum to afternoon tea without having to make an expensive reservation! You can pick up all the ingredients in Aldi to serve afternoon tea at home. While you’re buying tea, cake and sandwich supplies you can pick up a selection of vintage-style tea accessories. Choose from a two-tier cake stand, a 2-in-1 teapot and cup set and dainty cake forks.

Buy now: Crofton Geo Cakestand, £4.99

The 2-in-1 teapot and teacup set for one is the perfect gift for mums who love a brew. This delightful gift means you can serve mum a pot of tea with her breakfast in bed.

Buy now: Crofton Blossom Tea for One, £4.99

Does mum have a collection of classic vinyls? If the answer is yes then this gift will be music to her ears! Nostalgic turntables have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to a vinyl revival.

This floral retro record player not only allows mum to listen to her favourite albums, it will add a pretty touch to any room. Features auto-stop switch, twin speakers, USB port and an MP3 converter. The stylish design is also available in a fashionable grey, pink and cream.

Buy now: Reka Floral Retro USB Record Player, £29.99

Who wouldn’t love a professional hairdryer? At this price you might want to snap one up for yourself too! This specialbuys salon performance dryer boasts ionic technology to condition and protect hair, while leaving it shiny and smooth. Complete with ‘Cool Shot’ function to set hairstyles for day or night.

Buy now: Visage Professional Hairdryer, £12.99

Stylish mums will love the range of leather accessories. The Ladies’ Mini Tote Bag features a spacious main compartment and zippered front pocket, providing plenty of room for all of mum’s essentials. Co-ordinate with the matching makeup bags, available in two sizes. The makeup bag would also make the perfect additional gift alongside pampering beauty products.

Buy now: Avenue Ladies’ Mini Tote Bag, £14.99

Buy now: Avenue Ladies’ Hexagon Make Up Bag, £9.99

Buy now: Avenue Ladies’ Long Make Up Bag, £9.99

Slippers are always a fail-safe gift for mums. Assuming you didn’t buy her some for Christmas, these will make the ideal gift next Sunday. The range features a variety of different styles and colours, from just £4.99 a pair.

Pick up affordable gift wrap while in store, with the selection of cards and gift bags starting from just 89p

