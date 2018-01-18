Aldi nursery furniture at prices that won’t leave you crying like a baby

Create a stylish nursery without breaking the bank

Nobody can put a price on the joy a baby brings… but they can put a hefty price on the millions of things baby will need! Not Aldi thanks to the baby and toddler Specialbuys this week.

‘Everyone knows that finances in January can be tight, which is why Aldi is committed to helping parents save as much money as possible,’ says Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi. ‘ The upcoming Baby & Toddler Specialbuy event offers everything from beautifully crafted nursery furniture to everyday essentials, like our award-winning Mamia Baby Wipes, at exceptional quality and prices to ensure parents and baby get the best possible start to 2018.’

Change nappies like a pro with this Nursery Changing Unit. Designed to help parents as much as possible, the top provides a stable base for you to change your baby and the draws underneath are perfect to store all you need to get the dirty job done with ease. For safety this painted MDF unit comes with wall fittings.

Buy now: Nursery Changing Unit, £99.99, Aldi

Your little one’s clothing collection is probably bigger than your own I bet? Cute little clothes deserve to be stored in style, which is easily done with the help of this classic white nursery wardrobe. The white painted MDF design features two doors, a top shelf and two hanging poles, as well as an additional drawer – providing more than enough storage. To ensure ultimate safety this wardrobe comes with wall fittings to fix it to the wall, to stop it toppling over.

Buy now: Nursery Wardrobe, £119.99, Aldi

It’ll be home for the first six months-or-so, so making sure your new arrival has a comfortable, practical bed to sleep in is essential. This Hedgehog Moses Basket & Stand is just the thing, complete with all of the essentials – a mattress, quilt, adjustable canopy and padded liner to keep them safe.

Buy now: Hedgehog Moses Basket & Stand, £30.98, Aldi

These prices certainly won’t keep you awake at night, we can’t promise baby won’t though.