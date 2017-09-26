But you will need to have vision as it's in need of an awful lot of TLC

If getting your foot on the property ladder seems but a distant dream, this might get your attention! This semi-detached property (right-hand side of photo) in Kilmarnock, Scotland is about to be auctioned with a starting guide price of just £1!|

The handsome Scottish building is described by Auction House Scotland as a traditional sandstone, B-listed semi-detached property. It’s split over three levels with an extension to the rear and is in need of full refurbishment throughout. Externally there is large garden and garage to the rear.

All this for just 100 pennies we hear you cry? What’s the catch?

Well yes, sadly there is a huge catch. Reach for the rose-tinted glasses as the place is a complete wreck! It’s deemed as ‘unsafe’, and the website describes 30 Portland Street as being ‘evidently in a condition that poses a serious risk to the health or safety of occupants or visitors’. Yikes!

But – and yes we know it’s a BIG BUT – if you are willing to look beyond its current sorry state of internal affairs, this place has heaps of potential. Look closely and you can just make out the original ceiling cornices above the windows and we think the fireplace below could be transformed into a feature of beauty… eventually.

Sure, it would be a HUGE renovation project, but we think the right person could bring this sandstone property and its many beautiful period features back to its former glory. What’s more, they’ll have bagged themselves a bargain!

The property is due to be sold via Auction House Scotland at the beginning of October.

We’ve checked out a few other properties on the same road using the property website Zoopla, and have found many other very attractive houses that have sold for at least £200,000. So, if you are up for the challenge, good luck!