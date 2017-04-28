Featuring a private cinema, an indoor pool, and a roof terrace complete with hot tub, it’s surely worth every penny…

If you fancy yourself some A-List luxury, look no further than Cheryl’s modern country home. Having moved in with boyfriend Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) in February, in preparation for the birth of their first child, Cheryl has put her Hertfordshire mansion on the market for £5 million.

In homage to the site’s historic use as a brickmakers, the stunning detached house has been designed and built by Living in Space, a London-based design and architecture firm, with a striking combination of red tessellated brick and large panes of glass.

The home, located just outside the village of Radlett in Hertfordshire, is divided into two distinct parts – a rectangular building with north and south wings, and an enormous circular ‘kiln’ with dramatic curved walls. The result: an ultra-contemporary, eye-catching mansion.

Can the interior possibly live up to the stylishness of the exterior? Step inside and you won’t be disappointed. The whole home is adorned with state-of-the-art features fit for any A-Lister.

The ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen, finished in tranché oak and composite stone, and fitted with all the modern appliances you could possibly need, including that integrated wine cooler you didn’t now you were missing…

An open-plan dining area and living area extend from the kitchen, and the wrap-around glass windows accentuate the spacious, light, and airy feel. There’s also a separate cosy lounge with a fireplace where you can snuggle up on cold winter nights.

Upstairs you’ll find five of the house’s six en-suite bedrooms, plus an additional study, spread across both wings and the kiln. The north and south sections are linked with an enclosed glass walkway, leading to the roof terrace. And this isn’t any old roof terrace…this one comes complete with a bar and an open-air hot tub. What better way to spend the evening than to relax in the bubbles, with a glass full of bubbles, and enjoy the breathtaking views across the surrounding countryside?

Think it ends there? Head back downstairs, and down further, and you’ll reach the basement, where you’ll find an indoor swimming pool, steam room, and gym, plus a cinema room and the sixth en-suite bedroom.

If all of these features weren’t enough to persuade you into parting with £5 million, the home also ticks boxes in terms of sustainability, with solar panels, excellent insulation, and a rainwater collection system that feeds into the washing machine and toilets.

We can only imagine that Cheryl must be sad to say goodbye to this beautiful home, but at least another lucky A-Lister (or wannabe A-Lister) has a chance to get their hands on it now. It is on the market with Godfrey and Barr.

Photos from Godfrey and Barr.