Children’s chores; parents are taking Supernanny’s advice

The parenting expert used to advocate children doing household chores. It would seem it's left a lasting impression on parents to this day

We’ve watched countless episodes of Supernanny, where Jo Frost tames unruly children with her magic powers. More often than not she would get the children involved in simple chores around the house, to help Mum & Dad. It seems years of watching the show has unconsciously led to parents asking the same of their children.

Could it be time to start? The average Brit spends more than 2000 days doing chores in their lifetime

A survey of 1,439 UK adults, carried out by fuel supplier Emo Oil, found that 68 percent believe it’s important for children to help with simple household chores. It’s the belief that lending a helping hand around the home instills life skills that can help young children develop.

The survey revealed the average British parent encourages children to lend a hand with household chores from the tender age of just six. Just to be clear, these chores are not ones that would in any cuase children any physical harm, i.e no cleaning chemicals involved. Children’s chores range from clearing away toys to helping wash vegetables ready for dinner.

Those with two children will relate to how handy an extra pair of hands can prove. Of these parents 37 per cent encourage their eldest child to assist them with siblings.

‘The research shows that British parents believe it is very important to encourage good behaviour from a young age amongst their little ones, which can be done in a number of ways.’ says Suzanne Waddell, group marketing manager at Emo Oil.

‘Getting children involved in these simple tasks at an early age can be a good investment in order to teach life skills, and in their long-term discipline and behaviour. It doesn’t have to be dull though, why not try to make it more fun for the children as well, by making a game out of it or encouraging them to sing songs when they are doing these tasks?’

Bristol is the number one city when it comes to parents encouraging the kids to help out the most in the home, with 44 per cent of parents getting their kids to muck in with household chores. Following Bristol was Birmingham with 39 per cent, Oxford with 35 per cent, Cardiff with 31 per cent and finally Edinburgh with 37 per cent.

Do you you think it’s important to encourage children to help out?