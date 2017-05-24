Fabulous flower shows to visit in 2017

If you're enjoying all the coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, check out the other great flower shows on offer in 2017

Missed out on tickets to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show? Don’t fret, there are still plenty of other fabulous flower shows and gardening events in the UK for you to visit. Get these dates into your diary pronto!

1 RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Date: 7-11 June 2017

Time: Wednesday to Saturday 10am-6.30pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Venue: Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

This is an exciting new venue for the RHS, and it’s certainly a beautiful one. The event will take place on the 1000-acre parkland of the estate and the theme of the show is Design Revolutionaries. ‘We have been focusing on creating an exciting, life-enhancing, vibrant show that is different from any other,’ says Nick Mattingley, RHS Director of Shows. If this has piqued your interest, book your ticket as soon as possible, as some dates are already sold out.

2 RHS On Tour

Date: 16-17 June 2017

Time: Friday 12-8pm, Saturday 11am-6pm

Venue: Crossrail Roof Gardens, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London

The RHS is hitting the road and teaming up with other organisations to hold a number of RHS On Tour events in 2017. The next one will be part of the Open Garden Squares weekend in London, with tours of the exciting new Crossrail Roof Gardens. Expect to find stands offering expert gardening advice, quality plants to browse and buy, informative talks and workshops. And what’s more, RHS On Tour events are free. For details of other dates later in the year or to find out more about the workshops on offer, visit the RHS website.

3 RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show

Date: 23-25 June 2017

Venue: RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Time: 9.30am-6pm

This exciting show is set in the stunning surroundings of RHS Garden Harlow Carr, the most northerly of the RHS Gardens. Browse, purchase and pick up advice from more than 40 specialist nurseries and garden trade stands. There’s also a full programme of talks and demos to inspire you, including flower arranging with Jonathan Moseley from the BBC’s The Big Allotment Challenge. And as if that’s not enough, why not top it all off with a visit to Bettys Cafe and Tea Shop, which overlooks the beautiful grounds? Sounds like a great day out to us.

4 RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show

Date: 4-9 July 2017

Time: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-7.30pm, Sunday 10am-5.30pm

Venue: Hampton Court Palace, East Moseley, Surrey

Enjoy a day at the world’s biggest annual flower show, bursting with plants and horticultural treats. All the regular favourites such as stunning floral displays, talks and demonstrations by celebrity gardeners (not to mention tasty artisan food) will be there to enjoy. And if you prefer to see everything before everyone else, you might like the preview evening with flowers and fireworks on 3 July 2017 from 5-10.30pm. Tickets cost £58 for members, £68 for non members.

5 RHS Tatton Park Flower Show



Date: 19-23 July 2017

Time: Wednesday to Saturday 10am-6.30pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Venue: Tatton Park Gardens, Knutsford, Cheshire

Set in magnificent parklands, the Tatton Park Flower Show is a spectacle to behold. Shop your socks off, wonder at the breathtaking floral displays, learn new tricks at the huge selection of talks and demons, and enjoy delicious artisan food, great shopping and much more. New this year is a striking butterfly dome, full of exotic butterflies from South America and Indonesia. Bus Stop Boulevard, with upcycled bus stops in bloom, is another new addition to look out for. And don’t forget that it’s Ladies’ Day on Friday 21 July.

6 RHS Hyde Hall Flower Show

Date: 3-6 August 2017

Time: 10am-5pm

Venue: RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Chelmsford, Essex

Set in spectacular surroundings, the RHS Hyde Hall Flower Show is a must for the garden-lover’s diary. Visitors can browse, buy and pick up advice from a large range of specialist nurseries and garden trade stands, often including many RHS Chelsea Flower Show and RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show medal winners.

7 RHS Wisley Flower Show

Date: 5-10 September 2017

Time: Tuesday to Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm

Venue: RHS Garden Wisley, Woking, Surrey

This six-day floral extravaganza features more than 100 nurseries and trade stands, the National Dahlia Society Show, floral displays by Surrey NAFAS, expert advice and much more. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show.

Which flower show will you be visiting this year?

Image credits: The Royal Horticultural Society