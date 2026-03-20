The gnome ban has been lifted at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show – and it's all down to a curious story about The King's garden
Gnomes are the unexpected stars of this year's event
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Here’s a news flash I didn’t expect to see yesterday: a lifted gnome ban at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
For the second time ever in the history of the gardening show, gnomes will be allowed at this year’s event – and it’s all to raise money for the RHS Campaign for School Gardening. It’s a playful move from the Royal Horticultural Society, and it’s had me wondering if gnomes will become the unexpected garden trend of 2026.
There’s a curious story behind the ban lift, too. Here’s what I found out at the RHS Spring Press Conference yesterday.Article continues below
So, about that story behind the newfound acceptance of gnomes - Melissa Simpson, head of horticulture for The King’s Foundation, noted in a new video about the Highgrove Gnome that there’s a little gnome that seems to move around the Stumpery at Highgrove Gardens, and she’s sure it’s ‘the boss’ (The King!).
Since His Majesty is involved in the creation of The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, it only makes sense that gnomes are allowed to reign free at this year’s event. The Curious Garden itself will feature a gnome or two, encouraging a fun, curious approach to gardening.
'We’ve never needed the joy of gardening, the power of plants for our planet or the peace of simply sitting in a garden, more,’ says Clare Matterson, director general at the RHS.
‘That’s why we’ve joined forces with The King’s Foundation to encourage the nation to get curious about gardening, be that as a horticultural career, a hobby, a way to fight the climate crisis, to support wildlife or to simply enjoy the satisfaction of seeing the fruits of our labours flourish and grow.’
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Garden gnomes are a playful (if marmite) garden border idea, but you can even buy them as pot feet, like this sleeping gnome from B&Q.
The RHS is also inviting celebrities to decorate gnomes for the 2026 Show, including Cate Blanchett, Dame Mary Berry, Sir Brian May and Baroness Floella Benjamin. They’ll be auctioned off after the event to raise money for the RHS Campaign for School Gardening, which encourages a curiosity for gardening in school children.
Where to buy garden gnomes
Personally, I'm excited to see how the garden gnome trend resurfaces at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.