Ideal Home loves – our favourite buys of the week

This week’s treats include new tableware from the Fox & Ivy’s spring range, Fenella Smith’s latest fashionable design and a dreamy bedding range.

If you only treat yourself to one thing this week we recommend it be one of these fabulous new spring buys…

1. Sunshine yellow

There’s surely no better feeling than waking up to a room filled with sunshine? Bright yellow shutters project a sunshine feeling every morning no matter the weather outside. As this new photography demonstrates the bold sunshine shade instantly makes a room feel jolly and bright. Sunshine vibes each day, yes please.

Buy now: Custom Coloured Shutters, prices from £299 per sq m, Shutterly Fabulous

2. Ostrich prints

Is the ostrich the new flamingo? As huge flamingo fans we can’t see it happening BUT this new character is a strong contender! The elegant ostrich design is the latest creation from designer Fenella Smith. Decorated with gold dipped feathers this latest design is fancy for sure!

‘She’s a fancy lady on her way to a Soirée, dressed in her finest pearls swinging and tail feathers swishing. She’s dressed her best and knows it,’ says Fenella smiling.

Buy now: Fenella Smith Ostrich Cushion, £35, John Lewis

3. Spring tableware

The lighter evenings are enough to have us finally feeling exciting by all things spring. This delicate floral print tableware is perfect for adding a fresh new feel to dining this season. The painterly blue floral design sits on a high-quality white fine china, exuding a touch of elegance. it’s amazing how simply refreshing your dining set can add a new leash of life to your everyday routine.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Jardin 12 Piece Dinner Set, £50, Tesco

4. Colourful cleaning accessories

It may not be the sexiest of subjects but can we talk spring cleaning! It’s that time! There’s something to be said for pretty cleaning accessories, to make the process of cleaning that little bit more enjoyable. The colourful and incredibly affordable new range at Flying Tiger cheered up our inbox earlier this week. We immediately headed to our local store and grabbed one of each in an array of jolly pastel shades.

Buy now: Spring Cleaning range, from £2 each, Flying Tiger

5. Aqua bed linen

Add a splash of bright colour to bedding to lift bedroom decor. This stunning azure Aqua shade is brand new in this week from LinenMe. An inject of such a bold shade will awaken your senses for spring and have you dreaming of summer seascapes. Being 100 per cent natural linen this set is carefree, no need to iron – dreamy bedding scenario.

Buy now: Stone Washed Bed linen set, £119, LinenMe

