Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

1. Time for a gin

Last year was all about the bubbles, as the nationwide panic of a Prosecco shortage had us drinking bubbles like they were going out of fashion. Well, now there’s a new kid in town, and it’s a classic that will never go out of style – gin. Very much the tipple of the moment gin is in, making this quirky chopping board dedicated to preparing the perfect G&T – with ice and a slice, is number one on our wish-list this week. L265 x W130cm.

Buy Now: Gin Bottle Bar Prep Board, £9.99, T&G

2. Coastal collection

Perfectly timed for summer coastal living, Garden Trading has expanded the Dorset Blue range! The dreamy blue hue previously only seen on limited enamelware is now available on key kitchen accessories to complete the look; with a new stove top kettle, sugar pot and butter dish. The 70’s style enamel collection is given a fresh lease of life thanks to this calming shade of blue. Serving breakfast with this set will ensure a sunny outlook for the day ahead.

Buy Now: Dorset Blue range, from £15, Garden Trading

3. Take a trendy view point

The outlook is hotter than hot when it comes to the cactus trend. We’ve been inundated this summer with fabulous homeware covered in cactus motifs, just take at look at these cactus home buys to prickle your fancy! But it’s this new window film design that really stands out as the coolest way to make a statement with this much-loved houseplant, dressing windows to add decoration but also fiercely protecting our privacy.

Buy Now: Cactus Window film, from £30, The Window Film Company

4. Cool for school lunch boxes

The saying is cool for school, but these lunch boxes are so stylish we’d happily show them off here at Ideal Home HQ with pride. New in this week, this set of assorted sized melamine boxes is ticking so many trend boxes right now – cool cactus illustrations, hints of geometrics and delicious pastel pinks mixed with palm green. Speaking as an out and proud snackaholic, the different sizes are perfect to see you through the full working day – largest for lunch, the smallest for picky bits.

Buy now: Cacti Crowd Snack Boxes, £8 for 4, Paperchase

5. The modern rocking horse

Rocking straight in at number 5…this little fella! The fabulous design differs from the traditional rocking horse, first off he’s clearly not a horse, and secondly he’s more of a piece of art than a child’s play thing. Remember when toys were wooden, beautiful and made no noise (ah, the good old days!), this fabulous rocking rhino is a thoroughly modern design with old school credentials. Making this traditional wooden toy a must-have buy for any nursery, no need to hide it away last minute from guests – we’d be inclined to show it off.

Buy Now: Sebra Wooden Rocking Horse, £150, The Modern Nursery

Each and every week we’ll be bringing you the latest buys to hit the shops, be sure to check back in same time next week. Until then, happy shopping all.