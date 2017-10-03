Each week we select our favourite new buys to share with you! October is the month to think pink for charity, therefore this week is a Breast Cancer Awareness special.

What makes our Ideal Home loves hotlist each week we hear you ask? Anything from fabulous furniture pieces to a simply stunning ‘I MUST have it’ cushion, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

This week, we’re dedicated all our shopping buys to a very worthy cause that’s close to our hearts, Breast Cancer Awareness. Not only are they all awesome because they’re pink – they are even more fabulous as the companies behind them will be donating a percentage of the sale to breast cancer charities. We’ve got emulsion from Little Greene to paint the town pink, uplifting scents from Jo Malone and an iconic Dualit toaster that’s been given a beautiful blush makeover.

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these…

1. A splash of pink paint

Throughout the whole of October, Little Greene customers will actively be helping to support those battling breast cancer. Little Greene have pledged that 15p from every tin of paint or roll of wallpaper sold will go directly to Breast Cancer Haven. The renowned paint experts have just recently launched a capsule collection of pinks, and although the shade doesn’t have to be pink to donate, what better way to really embrace it than brightening up your home with a joyous pink wall?! We love the dusky pink shade ‘Hellebore’ – very on-trend for this season.

Managing director David Mottershead confirms, ‘Last year our loyal customers raised just over £12,000 for the charity, and I’m completely confident that we’ll beat that record total this year’

Buy now: Paint & Wallpaper, Little Greene

2. Iconic toaster in Pink Petal





The industrial-style Dualit toaster has become the staple of many a country kitchen. The instantly recognisable appliance has been given a new look for October by dressing up in a delicious shade of ‘Pink petal’. With every sale of this custom-made toaster, Breast Cancer Haven will receive a £20 donation.

Alex Gort-Barten, director of Dualit UK says, ‘We all know someone who has affected by breast cancer. The Dualit team have been inspired by the incredible support and care Breast Cancer Haven offers its visitors and we want to continue to help raise awareness of the charity, while fundraising at the same time.’

Buy now: Breast Cancer Haven Toaster, £195, Dualit

3. Throw some fuchsia in the mix

Baking fans rejoice! There’s finally the ultimate excuse to bag yourself the icon of the baking world. Just for the month of October, buy a Stand Mixer in Raspberry, and Kitchenaid will donate £50 to charity. Treating yourself to a new state-of-the-art baking gadget will help take some of the pressure off come your next charity bake sale, too. Win win!

Buy now: Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, £569, Kitchenaid

4. Cheers to a good cause

Charity bake sales always go hand-in-hand with a freshly brewed pot of tea, and what better mug to serve a cuppa in than one that donates to the cause? This limited edition Pink October mug , adorned with pretty pink flowers and the signature ribbon emblem, has been designed especially to make a donation to Breast Cancer Haven with every one sold. In addition to this, for the second consecutive year, Kusmi Tea will be donating 10% of sales from both the Sweet Love Blend and Rose Green Tea.

Buy now: Limited Edition Pink October Mug, £12, Kushi Tea

5. Smell the roses

Always one to support this great cause is Jo Malone, who are again making a generous £20 donation from the sale of every Red Roses Cologne. A beautiful blend of the world’s most exquisite roses, along with crushed violet leaves and a dash of citrus gives this cologne a scent reminiscent of a bouquet of fresh cut flowers. Never under estimate the power of fragrance, it can instantly lift the spirits and evoke fond memories – a wonderful gift to make someone smile.

Buy now: Red Roses Cologne, £88, Jo Malone

6. The ultimate charity bag

Forget the 5p bag that will end up in a landfill and do no good (other than save you loading your pockets with fruit and vegetables admittedly), this hessian tote is the out-and-out winner of the shopping bag competition. Firstly it’s beautiful thanks to the help of a makeover from Emma Bridgewater, secondly and most importantly a donation of 50p with every one sold goes direct to help those suffering with breast cancer. Carry with pride folks, because even the small things can help a great deal.

7. Show support as you scrub

It may not be the most glamorous of things but it is a kitchen essential – if you have to do the dishes you might as well do it in style and support a great cause. This limited-edition striking pink Dishmastic supports breast cancer, with the company making a generous £10,000 one-off donation to Against Breast Cancer. You can pick up this fabulous dish washing accessory for just £1.50 in all good supermarkets – including Asda, Co-op, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Wilko – throughout the month of October.

