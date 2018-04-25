Things are hotting up this weekend as Lidl fire pit goes on sale

The budget supermarket is hot on the heels of the recent heatwave to offer bargain fire pit for garden parties

Right now we’re in weather limbo. One minute it’s boiling, the next it’s considerably chilly! We don’t know where we stand from one day to the next. But one thing we do know for sure, us Brits will be outside whatever the weather because it’s ‘summer’ now the sun’s been out. The arrival of the Lidl fire pit this weekend is perfectly timed to keep us warm whatever the weather.

This Sunday 29th April, Lidl launches its new Florabest Fire Pit, offering great value at £49.99. This simple yet stylish design promises to bring warmth, light and atmosphere to any evenings spent alfresco.

The water-resistant, powder-coated steel design is perfect for the unpredictable great British weather. The Florabest model includes a removable fireproof protection guard and a stoker for safely maintaining the fire and, of course, toasting marshmallows.

When evening temperatures take a dip a fire pit is just the thing to keep the party alive. Flames provide the perfect ambiance and a roaring heat to gather around – simply add a guitar and you’ve got yourself a sing song around the campfire.

Lidl’s Fire Pit arrives in stores nationwide ahead of the first May bank holiday, when the inevitable BBQs and garden parties sweep the nation.

Also new in! Create a totally tropical vibe with funky pineapples. These fruity LED lights certainly add a touch of fun to garden lighting. Lidl’s playful pineapple-shaped Melinera Battery-Powered LED Lights are just £3.99 – sweet!

Brightening up outdoor spaces with some colour, fans of mutlicoloured outdoor lights will love Lidl’s range of bold lantern-style designs. Ideal for hanging in the trees, these glass-effect lights come in assorted primary colours. The Melinera Decorative Solar Lights are £3.99 each or 2 for £6!

Lidl’s new garden range will be available from this Sunday 29th April, while stocks last.