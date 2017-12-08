Fake some floristry skills! Make your own fresh wreath with these DIY kits

Your tree may already be up, but we don’t think Christmas is truly here until there’s a fresh wreath hanging on the front door. Now you could just pop to your local garden centre or supermarket and pick one up. But if you want to get your hands dirty, we’ve got an even better idea – a Do-It-Yourself wreath kit that’s pretty much foolproof!

Open the box and inside, you’ll find all the foliage and trims you need to create a professional-looking garland. Each kit includes eucalyptus, spruce, twine, wire, a moss base and velvet rope to hang it from. And of course, there’s a guide on how to put the whole thing together.

The fresh wreath kits are the brainchild of Selfridges London in-house florist, Philippa Craddock. Philippa is a first-rate florist to the stars, known for creating displays for the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dior and Jo Malone.

The kit costs £45, or you can buy five for £205. Why not get some friends round, put on your Spotify Christmas playlist, get the mulled wine and eggnog flowing and have an epic wreath-making session?

Our pick is this Wintry Blue wreath, with glamorous peacock feathers.

Traditionalists might prefer this Woodland Red wreath with its jolly red berries.

Philippa has also made a how-to video available online. So if you’d prefer to forage for your own foliage, and are happy to buy your own base, twine and wire, you can craft your own take on Philippa’s classy designs.

Watch: DIY Christmas wreath five-minute guide.

Imagine the sense of pride you’ll feel every time you approach your door, knowing you’ve put together that festive centrepiece yourself.

