M&S has quietly opened its Christmas shop, and these 12 kitsch decorations are already selling fast
You won't want to miss out on these playful baubles
M&S has officially opened its Christmas Shop for 2025, and we’re obsessed with the playful, vibrant energy that it's bringing into the festive season. Despite the fact that we’re only one week into September, our favourite retailers are ready to deck the halls, and many of the Marks and Spencer decorations and ornaments on offer are already flying off the shelves.
Every year, M&S delivers on bold, statement decorations that put the kitsch in Christmas. This year is no different, as M&S remain top of our list when it comes to where to shop for Christmas decorations.
Last year, their hobby-themed baubles were all the rage, with a playful design to suit everyone. And getting your hands on viral products, like the light-up Christmas candles (which are already back in stock for this year), felt almost impossible.
The brand has bought back cult favourites alongside an array of new designs that combine all the best bits of the festive season. Expect vibrant colours, statement decorations, and quirky characters that are guaranteed to bring your tree to life.
Whether you’re ready to stock up, or simply want to browse for some Christmas ideas, these are the 12 decorations that you won’t want to miss.
M&S Christmas decoration top picks
No one does Christmas quirk quite like M&S, and this hanging sardine tin is a perfect example. It's playful and fun, and even taps into the fish decor trend that reeled us all in earlier on this year. What's not to love?
It wouldn't be M&S without a nod to Colin, and this miniature version of the nation's favourite caterpillar is already flying off the shelves. That's right, it's already earned a spot as the #1 best selling decoration on the site so far, so be quick if you want him on your tree this year.
It's no secret that bows have had their moment this year, and Christmas bows are certainly a festive staple. These velvet ones in a rich red are perfect for adding depth and visual interest to your tree.
We couldn't bring this round up to a close without highlighting one more of M&S's character decorations. This little gingerbread man will make an adorable addition to any scheme, and his red and white accessories will help you effortlessly nail the classic Scandi-style Christmas look.
Tennis-style decor has been popping up across different homeware brands this year, so why not keep the trend going this Christmas? This dainty red and white racquet, topped with a tiny green ball, is a great finishing touch for sport enthusiasts and Wimbledon lovers alike.
Which decorations will you pick up this Christmas?
