M&S has quietly opened its Christmas shop, and these 12 kitsch decorations are already selling fast

M&S has officially opened its Christmas Shop for 2025, and we’re obsessed with the playful, vibrant energy that it's bringing into the festive season. Despite the fact that we’re only one week into September, our favourite retailers are ready to deck the halls, and many of the Marks and Spencer decorations and ornaments on offer are already flying off the shelves.

Every year, M&S delivers on bold, statement decorations that put the kitsch in Christmas. This year is no different, as M&S remain top of our list when it comes to where to shop for Christmas decorations .

Last year, their hobby-themed baubles were all the rage, with a playful design to suit everyone. And getting your hands on viral products, like the light-up Christmas candles (which are already back in stock for this year ), felt almost impossible.

The brand has bought back cult favourites alongside an array of new designs that combine all the best bits of the festive season. Expect vibrant colours, statement decorations, and quirky characters that are guaranteed to bring your tree to life.

Whether you’re ready to stock up, or simply want to browse for some Christmas ideas , these are the 12 decorations that you won’t want to miss.

M&S Christmas decoration top picks

