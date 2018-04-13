It's not everyday you can buy a designer bag for as little as £3!

You’ll want one of these, for sure!

International womenswear designer and Graduate Fashion Week Global Ambassador Henry Holland has joined forces with Primark to create an exclusive range of tote bags in collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week for the Bags of Talent Campaign.

Speaking on the collaboration, Henry said ‘We wanted to create something that worked for the Primark customer and was infused with the Henry Holland DNA. Colour, print and slogans were key, and ensuring the bags were made in an ethical way were high priorities for both myself and Primark. I’m so excited about creating something so accessible that is raising funds for something I passionately believe in.’

The Henry Holland x Primark collaboration is a range of 4 unique (and rather sweet) tote bags designed by Henry are in all UK Primark stores now!

The bright and bold designs of the bags are typical House of Holland style, with stripes, polka dots and animal motifs featuring heavily on all four totes, whilst slogan prints pay homage to Henry’s early t-shirt creations of the mid noughties which propelled him to fame.

These bags are not only stylish, but are also made with 100% sustainable cotton. Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme trains female farmers to produce environmentally sustainable cotton and to improve their livelihood.

We can’t get enough of these cute yet stylish totes! Priced at £3 each – which is a bargain in itself – £1.32 of every bag sold will be donated by Primark to the GFW Foundation.

Will you be getting your hands on one of the Primark bags from this much-anticipated collection?