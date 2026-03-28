Primark's new homeware range is giving 'citrus summer', and shoppers are obsessed – these are 6 sunny picks Instagram can't get enough of

They don’t say ‘Live like a Greek’ for nothing. Delicious food, sunshine and slow-living, it’s a way of life we can all draw inspiration from. This spring, Primark is serving Greek chic up on a plate with their latest homeware collection.

It’s been a particularly wet year on record so far, which is why it’s no surprise that Amalficore and similar sun-drenched styles are making a huge comeback. This season, we’re looking for home decor trends that make us feel as happy as we do on holiday.

If you’re looking for sunny homeware to make you smile, Primark’s latest Greek Retreat range will do exactly that. With lots of bold colours, citrus fruits and a few signature scents thrown in, transform your home into a five-star Greek holiday on a budget. These are my top six picks from Primark's range.

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Call it 'Citrus summer', but this collection of ocean blues, white, and citrus fruit nails the Mediterranean look. Plus, as always, you can expect prices to be super low. Shop vases, tableware and glassware for summer hosting that will leave your guests heading straight to the travel agents.

The Primark ‘Greek Retreat’ range has received a lot of love on the brand’s Instagram page, so if you spot anything you like, I suggest you head to your local store now. However, if you don’t have a Primark near you, I’ve found a few more stylish alternatives you can shop online.

Alternatives

It may not be a plane ticket to Santorini, but Primark’s latest collection will give your home a Mediterranean feel this summer.

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