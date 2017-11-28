A property in the Cotswolds village of Luckington has mysteriously been taken off the market

Are newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to become the Cotswolds most famous residents? According to the Daily Mail, the prince and his royal bride-to-be may be about to set up home in the village of Luckington, just a stone’s throw from Highgrove, where Harry and his brother Prince William grew up.

As the royal engagement was announced yesterday, the eight-bedroom Luckington Court was suddenly taken off the market, prompting rumours that Meghan and Harry could be about to move in.

Described as a ‘Beautiful Grade-II* Listed 11th Century dwelling house with original Tudor features and 16th Century remodeling’, the property had been listed for £7.75million. As well as the main house, the 157-acre estate also includes ‘integral secondary accommodation, five further dwellings, farm buildings, pasture and woodland’. That’s plenty of space for Meghan’s two rescue dogs, beagle Guy and Labrador-cross Bogart, to play in.

Practically speaking, Harry wouldn’t be too far from family, either. Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s country residence, is less than half an hour away by car. Gatcombe is also home to Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia. Perhaps Luckington will be the site of some very cute royal playdates in the not-too-distant future!

Don’t be too surprised if the property looks familiar. Both the exterior and interiors of Luckington Court played the part of Longbourn, Elizabeth Bennet’s family home, in the BBC’s famous adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth.

Should the rumours be true, Harry, Meghan and their guests will enter via a limestone-flagged main hall, with doors leading off to the main sitting and dining rooms.

There’s also a large open-plan kitchen with a four-oven AGA where Guy and Bogart can curl up after a long walk.

Two separate staircases lead to the first floor and eight bedrooms, four of which are en suite. The remaining four share three separate bathrooms.

Harry spent much of his childhood at Highgrove, a mere 15 minutes from Luckington Court, so he knows the area well. And we’re sure the locals will welcome him back with open arms. They’ve remained tight-lipped on the gossip that’s flying around, but what a fairytale return it would be for the prince and his new princess!