Home Truths: Amanda Holden shares her homeware addiction and the one bad habit she just can’t quit

Amanda Holden lives in Surrey with her husband, their two children, two dogs, and two cats.

What's your homeware addiction?

I love glassware. I go to flea markets and car boot sales and collect different glasses. We have a bar, with a big unit filled with champagne coups, riesling glasses from the 70s, sherry glasses, shot glasses and crystal. We’re being pushed out of the house with the amount of glasses I have!

Do you think you’re a good host?

I would say so. Me and my husband Chris both love hosting, and we’ve got the perfect house for it now. We always do a massive summer party, and we love to host dinner parties for our lovely friends. I actually prefer a night in to a night out at a restaurant, because you can kick your heels off but still look glamorous.

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Where’s your happy place at home?

I’ve got a room that doubles as an office and a beauty room. It was my dream to have a stripy ceiling, and I feel like I’m in heaven in that room. There’s a cupboard full of history in there too, where I keep things like my tap shoes from Shrek the Musical, and the kids’ awards from school. That room really means a lot to me.

(Image credit: DFS x Amanda Holden)

Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit?

I have so many beautiful candles that I’m reluctant to light. My husband tells me off because I get them as gifts, but they all just end up in the cupboard. They look so lovely so I never want to burn them, but this year I’ll try to burn more candles!

What’s your favourite time of day at home?

It depends on the season. In the winter, I like it just after we’ve had a family dinner. There’s only three of us at home at the moment, because my eldest is at university. Nine times out of ten, my youngest heads straight upstairs to chat to friends, so Chris and I sit in front of the fire at about 6pm and watch something. I never usually watch TV that early, but it’s a nice thing to do in the winter. But in the summer, the four of us all hang out in the garden together until nine o’clock, which is really lovely.

(Image credit: DFS x Amanda Holden)

What’s your home pet peeve?

Our front door leads into quite a grand hallway, and we also have a side entrance. My children and husband never use the side entrance, and they never hang up their coats or put their shoes away. Jackets and trainers end up cluttering our glamorous hallway! I sound like a nagging machine, but if they went through the side entrance, they could do what they like.

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In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? Shoes off.

Eat at the table or on laps? We always eat at the table. It’s a habit that my mum did with us as kids, so now we always do it too.

Lighting - bright or moody? I can’t stand bright overhead lights – they should be banned! I love side lighting and lamps.

Quick shower or long bath? Both! A bath is the answer to everything, so I have one at least twice a week and then shower the rest of the time.

Colourful or neutral? Colourful.

Neat or creative chaos? Neat. I am super tidy.

Music, radio, TV or quiet? We love the radio. My husband listens to me on Heart in the morning, then when I get home we switch over to Smooth Chill