See inside an interior designer's home full of her signature bold colours and playful patterns

Tour Sarah Southwell's 17th-century country home in Somerset

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living room of country home with log burner in inglenook fireplace, blue painted woodwork and wooden floor
(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

A run-down 17th-century country manor house with an intriguing interior full of nooks and crannies not only appealed to interior designer Sarah Southwell, but to her three young sons, too.

Keen to move to the country to give the boys what she describes as a ‘free-range’ childhood, with space and fresh air, Sarah and her husband Nick also wanted a home with an interior that delivered on intrigue; a magical space that would provide the perfect environment for nurturing young imaginations.

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Renovation project

exterior of part of a 17th century english manor house with stone mullion windows

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Having sold their previous property in London, the family rented for almost a year until this Grade II-listed manor house in the picturesque Somerset countryside came on the market.

‘We decided we wanted it before we had even gone inside,’ Sarah explains. ‘We instantly loved the stone and mullion windows, the beautiful front facade and huge oak 17th-century front door.

‘I wanted a big project to get my teeth into. I wanted to create a cosy and magical family home, a space which looked as if it had always been here but had just been updated,’ she explains.

Despite a warning from the estate agent that the house needed a lot of work, Sarah couldn’t wait to get started, and she and Nick proceeded with the sale.

Dating back to the 1650s, the manor house had, in more recent times, been used as a working farm but had received very little maintenance and upkeep. It needed a full renovation: new electrics, plumbing, a new heating system, a new kitchen, bathrooms and decoration throughout.

Kitchen

View towards leaded windows above a butlers sink in country kitchen with sage cabinets

For similar Shaker-style cabinets try Plain English. Butler's sink from Shaws of Darwen

(Image credit: PHOTOGRAPHS BRENT DARBY)

For the country kitchen, Sarah chose classic Shaker-style cabinets and a butler’s sink, which add heritage style to the large kitchen.

modern country kitchen with island with marble worktop, wooden bar stools, pendant lights, range cooker and shaker style units

Pendant lights and kitchen island stools from deVOL

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

An elaborate Italian Arabescato marble kitchen worktop and splashback provide grown-up grandeur to the large kitchen. Three simple pendant lights above the kitchen island add task and atmospheric light

dining area in a kitchen with wooden table with blue painted legs, white Eames dining chairs and limewashed walls

Eames Eiffel chairs from The Conran Shop. Walls painted in Ibiza limewash from Bauwerk Colour.

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

A blend of old and new, a scrubbed-top dining table has been transformed with a bold shade of blue and teamed with classic Eames Eiffel chairs. The walls are painted in a warm neutral limewash.

Cosy snug

Country living room with log burner in large inglenook, blue painted wall pannelling and woodwork, wooden floors and a mix of old and new furnishings

Wall panelling and woodwork painted in Yonder by Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

The cosy snug is a jewel box of colourful furniture and folk-style accessories.

Sarah painted the panelling in a refreshing blue and, as this area leads through from the kitchen, she used the same shade of limewash for the walls.

As each part of the process got underway, something else would be revealed that needed their attention. Sarah likens it to peeling back the layers of an onion, so when the old woodchip wallpaper that featured in every room was pulled off, for example, it meant that the walls all needed to be replastered.

Sarah’s use of colour and pattern throughout is joyful and yet remains fully sympathetic to the house's provenance.

view towards window seat in a snug with leaded windows and floral blind, and doorway through to kitchen

Blinds in Poppy fabric by Molly Mahon

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

The window seat in the snug creates the perfect spot to relax and take in views of the garden.

Sarah chose a pretty floral fabric for the blind to pick out the colour of the woodwork and accessories.

An eclectic mix of vintage, antique and contemporary furniture and personal mementoes enhances the room’s inherent character – something Sarah refers to as ‘generational layering’.

Conservatory

conservatory with black painted fram and mix of wicker and antique chairs

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Sarah repainted the white frame of the existing conservatory black to create a smart contemporary backdrop for her colourful furniture and accessories.

The conservatory interior is decorated with a mix of colourful accessories and antique furniture, giving it a relaxed bohemian feel.

Living room

Living room with neutral limewashed walls, antique and new sofas with striped cushions, metal and glass coffee table

Natural linen sofa from Sofa.com. Striped cushions are from Ikea

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Bold stripes and vibrant colours add cheer to the living room, where a natural linen sofa is paired with an ornate gilt-framed antique settee that Sarah found online and had reupholstered.

She has used limewash on the walls throughout the house to allow the plaster to breathe; it also complements the age of the house.

Magical children's rooms

Circus themed children&#039;s room in old house with yellow and red striped ceiling and bed canopy

Ceiling design is painted in Babouche and Rectory Red from Farrow & Ball. Walls are in Buttercup limewash from Bauwerk Colour

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

A striking circus Big Top design brings fun and colour to the boys’ bedroom and gives them all the magic they could wish for.

They can also enjoy all of the nooks and hiding places in this intriguing historical home.

Children&#039;s playroom with bright green painted walls, antique decorated dresser, fake cowhide rug and vintage toys

Walls painted in Invisible Green by Edward Bulmer

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

In the fun and inspiring playroom, a red Transylvanian hand-painted antique dresser with whimsical folk art designs sits against a strong contrasting backdrop of bright green walls.

Statement bathrooms

Bathroom with blue and white herringbone tiles and freestanding modern bath tub

Bath from Lusso. Floor tiles from Bert & May

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Reclaimed doors and graphic herringbone bathroom tiles from Bert & May add drama to the guest bathroom.

Bathroom in old house with copper bath tub, reclaimed doors on shower and wooden floor

Bath from Witt and Berg. Wallpaper on door panels by Tess Newall for Yolke.

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

A luxurious copper freestanding tub and wallpapered panels on the cupboard doors give Sarah's dressing room/bathroom a truly individual look.

An antique sliding barn door leads to the shower area, and a blind adds softness to the mullioned window.

Guest bedroom

Pink bedroom with simple white painted wooden bed frame, striped throw and mixed scatter cushions

Walls painted in Jonquil by Edward Bulmer. Striped bedding from Cologne & Cotton

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

This pink bedroom has a relaxed modern-country feel, with walls in a delicate shade of plaster pink and a painted wooden bed frame.

Sarah has mixed striped bed linen with Suzani cushions and dashes of red for a cheery vibe.

‘I feel incredibly lucky to be the custodian of this magical house with all its quirks and history despite there being an overwhelming amount to do when we first got here,’ says Sarah.

Seeing the house at it is now, this is hard to imagine.

This article first appeared in Period Living magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sara Emslie
Sara Emslie
Contributing houses editor, Country Homes & Interiors

Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on

interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:

Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara

lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing

features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling

shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new

assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the

constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not

working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.

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