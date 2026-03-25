See inside an interior designer's home full of her signature bold colours and playful patterns

A run-down 17th-century country manor house with an intriguing interior full of nooks and crannies not only appealed to interior designer Sarah Southwell, but to her three young sons, too.

Keen to move to the country to give the boys what she describes as a ‘free-range’ childhood, with space and fresh air, Sarah and her husband Nick also wanted a home with an interior that delivered on intrigue; a magical space that would provide the perfect environment for nurturing young imaginations.

Sarah Southwell's designs are known for blending antiques with bold colour and playful fabrics, creating spaces with a distinctive, characterful twist.

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Using the same design philosophy for her own home, she has conjured up a spellbinding mix of charm and colour, transforming it into a special place for all the family.

Renovation project

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Having sold their previous property in London, the family rented for almost a year until this Grade II-listed manor house in the picturesque Somerset countryside came on the market.

‘We decided we wanted it before we had even gone inside,’ Sarah explains. ‘We instantly loved the stone and mullion windows, the beautiful front facade and huge oak 17th-century front door.

‘I wanted a big project to get my teeth into. I wanted to create a cosy and magical family home, a space which looked as if it had always been here but had just been updated,’ she explains.

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Despite a warning from the estate agent that the house needed a lot of work, Sarah couldn’t wait to get started, and she and Nick proceeded with the sale.

Dating back to the 1650s, the manor house had, in more recent times, been used as a working farm but had received very little maintenance and upkeep. It needed a full renovation: new electrics, plumbing, a new heating system, a new kitchen, bathrooms and decoration throughout.

Kitchen

For similar Shaker-style cabinets try Plain English. Butler's sink from Shaws of Darwen (Image credit: PHOTOGRAPHS BRENT DARBY)

For the country kitchen, Sarah chose classic Shaker-style cabinets and a butler’s sink, which add heritage style to the large kitchen.

Pendant lights and kitchen island stools from deVOL (Image credit: Brent Darby)

An elaborate Italian Arabescato marble kitchen worktop and splashback provide grown-up grandeur to the large kitchen. Three simple pendant lights above the kitchen island add task and atmospheric light

Eames Eiffel chairs from The Conran Shop. Walls painted in Ibiza limewash from Bauwerk Colour. (Image credit: Brent Darby)

A blend of old and new, a scrubbed-top dining table has been transformed with a bold shade of blue and teamed with classic Eames Eiffel chairs. The walls are painted in a warm neutral limewash.

Cosy snug

Wall panelling and woodwork painted in Yonder by Farrow & Ball (Image credit: Brent Darby)

The cosy snug is a jewel box of colourful furniture and folk-style accessories.

Sarah painted the panelling in a refreshing blue and, as this area leads through from the kitchen, she used the same shade of limewash for the walls.

As each part of the process got underway, something else would be revealed that needed their attention. Sarah likens it to peeling back the layers of an onion, so when the old woodchip wallpaper that featured in every room was pulled off, for example, it meant that the walls all needed to be replastered.

Sarah’s use of colour and pattern throughout is joyful and yet remains fully sympathetic to the house's provenance.

Blinds in Poppy fabric by Molly Mahon (Image credit: Brent Darby)

The window seat in the snug creates the perfect spot to relax and take in views of the garden.

Sarah chose a pretty floral fabric for the blind to pick out the colour of the woodwork and accessories.

An eclectic mix of vintage, antique and contemporary furniture and personal mementoes enhances the room’s inherent character – something Sarah refers to as ‘generational layering’.

Conservatory

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Sarah repainted the white frame of the existing conservatory black to create a smart contemporary backdrop for her colourful furniture and accessories.

The conservatory interior is decorated with a mix of colourful accessories and antique furniture, giving it a relaxed bohemian feel.

Living room

Natural linen sofa from Sofa.com. Striped cushions are from Ikea (Image credit: Brent Darby)

Bold stripes and vibrant colours add cheer to the living room, where a natural linen sofa is paired with an ornate gilt-framed antique settee that Sarah found online and had reupholstered.

She has used limewash on the walls throughout the house to allow the plaster to breathe; it also complements the age of the house.

Magical children's rooms

A striking circus Big Top design brings fun and colour to the boys’ bedroom and gives them all the magic they could wish for.

They can also enjoy all of the nooks and hiding places in this intriguing historical home.

Walls painted in Invisible Green by Edward Bulmer (Image credit: Brent Darby)

In the fun and inspiring playroom, a red Transylvanian hand-painted antique dresser with whimsical folk art designs sits against a strong contrasting backdrop of bright green walls.

Statement bathrooms

Bath from Lusso. Floor tiles from Bert & May (Image credit: Brent Darby)

Reclaimed doors and graphic herringbone bathroom tiles from Bert & May add drama to the guest bathroom.

Bath from Witt and Berg. Wallpaper on door panels by Tess Newall for Yolke. (Image credit: Brent Darby)

A luxurious copper freestanding tub and wallpapered panels on the cupboard doors give Sarah's dressing room/bathroom a truly individual look.

An antique sliding barn door leads to the shower area, and a blind adds softness to the mullioned window.

Guest bedroom

Walls painted in Jonquil by Edward Bulmer. Striped bedding from Cologne & Cotton (Image credit: Brent Darby)

This pink bedroom has a relaxed modern-country feel, with walls in a delicate shade of plaster pink and a painted wooden bed frame.

Sarah has mixed striped bed linen with Suzani cushions and dashes of red for a cheery vibe.

‘I feel incredibly lucky to be the custodian of this magical house with all its quirks and history despite there being an overwhelming amount to do when we first got here,’ says Sarah.

Seeing the house at it is now, this is hard to imagine.

This article first appeared in Period Living magazine. Click here to subscribe.