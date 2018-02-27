We promise the pieces you order won't have been sabotaged by Ant and Dec!

If you tuned into Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend, you’ll have seen Ant and Dec pull off one of their most hilarious Undercover pranks yet. The poor victim was Amanda Holden, presenting her latest Bundleberry range for QVC.

And, of course, while we found the whole thing HILARIOUS, we also couldn’t help but notice that Amanda’s new homewares are gorgeous.

Here, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda looks disgusted that the cheeky pranksters have drunk out of her new mugs. And worse, left them out on display, dirty. She spots the offending crockery quickly, and whips it out of shot.

In sunny yellow and pastel blue, the Cornishware inspired mugs would look fab in a coastal themed kitchen

Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Set of 2 Mugs in Gift Boxes, £14.50, QVC

That’s not the only dirty trick Ant and Dec play on Amanda. The Geordie jokers decide to fill one of Amanda’s favourite storage trunks with trash. ‘It stinks,’ she complains.

In reality, the smart and stylish trunks are ideal for storing toys, bedlinen or living room clutter. They’ll come as a set in graduated shades of grey.

Launching March 5th: Set of three metal storage trunks, £TBA, QVC

One segment that really gets Amanda riled up is when she can’t open the drawer on her suitcase side table. Apparently, it never sticks. Well, unless Ant and Dec superglue it shut. The scamps!

The cute table normally costs £195, but it’s currently on offer. And we’re assured Mr Donnelly and Mr McPartlin haven’t tampered with it this time.

Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Suitcase Side Table, now £99.96, QVC

Literally nothing escapes eagle-eyed Amanda’s attention. Not even a photo frame featuring a picture of Amanda’s lookalike. ‘That’s not even me!,’ she tells her co-host Craig Rowe.

But we’re more interested in the Mid-century pieces surrounding Ms Holden. Like the geometric rug that can be used indoors or outside – a big trend for summer 2018. And the nest of tables with a handy removable tray at the top. TV dinners, here we come!

Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden reversible indoor and outdoor rug, from £30, QVC

Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden String Chair, £65, QVC

Buy now: BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Set of 2 Nesting Tables, £150, QVC

It’s not often you can say your furniture is a star of primetime TV, but snap up a few of these pieces and you’ll be able to boast exactly that!