The couple gave their 16 million fans a tour in their most recent YouTube video

Ever wondered what the Zoella house looks like?

The dust had barely settled since their last move, but Zoe ‘Zoella’ Sugg and partner Alfie Deyes have ditched their £1million, five-bedroom house, for an even more lavish home in Brighton – their third Brighton home in three years.

The couple have showcased their plush new pad to their 16 million fans in their most recent vlog, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Having only moved in on Sunday, the house is still very much a work in progress, but viewers were able to get a glimpse of the look and feel of their new home.

The open-planned home is bright and spacious, featuring a high-end kitchen with a bright orange Aga, a separate pantry, a coffee bar and sliding French doors leading outside.

An elegant dining room and spacious living room feature state of the art décor, such as pendant drop lights, an elegant marble table, pink velvet sofas and a wood-burning stove.

The couple have already made their mark on the house, adding homely touches such as an outdoor seating area and extra storage for their kitchen gadgets.

Speaking on her channel in a video called ‘The Happiest Day’, Zoella says, ‘My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. This has been such a time-consuming project, but I don’t think I’ve even been this happy in my life. This is a new and exciting journey.’

She also added: ‘We’ve been packing since February. We decided to do it ourselves – don’t do that. It takes so long, it consumes your life.’

While the price of Zoella and Alfie’s new pad has managed to stay under wraps according to the tabloids, the address has already been leaked.

We know Zoella has great style and can’t see what she and Alfie do with the place.