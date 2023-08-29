Aldi launches an affordable back-to-uni range that's everything we wish we had when we were students

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi has announced their new back-to-uni range launching at the end of August – and it's everything we've been dreaming of and more. If you've got an antsy soon-to-be uni-bound 18-year-old on your hands, it might just be the perfect budget addition to their university checklist.

The prospect of university is both equally exciting and terrifying. It'll likely be a whole new terrain for your child, but if there's anything that can make the task of settling in easier, it's knowing that you've got all your ducks in a row and uni room essentials to hand on the big move-in day.

And now, one of our favourite budget stores, Aldi, has got you covered with their new range of must-have student essentials.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi back to uni range

Although summer is still (technically) among us, we're sure you've probably not heard the end of your kid hounding you about shopping for uni essentials now and getting in while it's early. By the looks of it, now seems to be the ideal time to start pushing those uni starter packs out – take IKEA's student essentials box, for example.

Well, lucky for you, because you don't even have to do any lifting of looking for the best places to shop for uni essentials as Aldi's back-to-uni range looks like it'll pretty much cover all your bases, for the most part.

Featuring everything you'd need for decorating a uni room from bedding and home decor, to kitchen essentials like pots, pans, and air fryers, prices in this range will start from as little as £1.99.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Although we try to encourage staying in and cooking at home where you can, the reality of uni is a lot of ordering takeaway or eating out. However, for those quick and easy meals, Aldi's range of Essential Pans might just be the perfect option.

Available in three sizes ranging from £4.99 to £8.99, they feature a non-stick coating to help minimise cleanup (which is music to a uni student's ears). Pair with the Essential Frying Pan (£5.99) to complete the set and some Ceramic Tableware (£2.49 each) so your kid can serve up their 'uni struggle meals' in style.

And of course, how could we forget the cult classic favourite? Aldi's Compact Air Fryer (£34.99) will be returning to stores alongside this new range. So, if you were looking to send your kid off to university with an air fryer, look no further.

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you're looking for easy solutions to decorate a uni room, the back-to-uni range will also include a Gallery Wall Frame Pack (£9.99) for sprucing up those cell-like walls and more cosy furnishings like a Super Soft Throw (£7.99). On top of that, you can add a touch of low-maintenance greenery with the Mini Faux Succulent (£2.49).

Aldi will also be selling a 10.5 Tog Double Duvet for £12.99, which you can pair alongside a Pack of Four Pillows for £14.99 for a cosy and affordable bed setup for your kid. Even better yet, the budget store will also be selling Easy-Care Double Duvet Sets for £8.99 with matching Easy-Care Fitted Sheets for £3.99.

(Image credit: Aldi)

And as a mildly concerned parent for your resident uni-goer, we're sure you want the assurance that they're actually getting uni work done.

Aldi's Four Drawer Storage Tower (£12.99) will (hopefully) help them stay organised and productive and the Desk Lamp with Charging Station (£24.99) will be the perfect companion for those inevitable late-night study sessions. Trust me on that.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's back-to-uni range will be available to shop in stores from August 31st. If you're keen on the look of anything we suggest you make your way swiftly to your local Aldi on the 31st as with all Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone!