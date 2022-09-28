Aldi's pumpkin casserole dish looks just like Le Creuset's but is £250 cheaper

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi is selling some cute pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes just in time for autumn, and they look spookily similar to those by Le Creuset. Handy for cooking stews or simply displaying out on the kitchen worktop filled with Halloween treats, Aldi's dish is a fab budget kitchen idea at just £19.99.

The Le Creuset pumpkin casserole is made of cast iron rather than ceramic and is slightly larger, costing £269. But Le Creuset also has a mini one that would make a perfect gift of Halloween lovers.

The Aldi pumpkin ceramic casserole dish

(Image credit: Aldi)

The pumpkin ceramic casserole dish will be hitting your local Aldi's shelves on October 9th. They're available as part of Aldi's Winter Kitchen range alongside various affordable products for cooking hearty meals through the colder months.

If you don't want to miss it you can also pre-order it on the Aldi website (opens in new tab) from October 2nd. Set those reminders now!

In terms of colour, you can purchase the Aldi pumpkin ceramic casserole dish in either burnt orange or earthy cream. So whether you're going all out or keeping things toned down, there's an option to suit your Halloween decorating ideas.

They have a capacity of 2.2 litres and come with a tight-fitting lid to ensure all the flavours stay firmly sealed inside while cooking. The dish is topped with a cute gold pumpkin stalk/handle.

The Le Creuset pumpkin casserole dish

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Le Creuset pumpkin casserole comes in one of the luxury brand's most beautiful shades, fiery 'Volcanic', which features a subtle gradient from red to orange. This version, available now on the Le Creuset website (opens in new tab) measures 24cm and has a larger capacity of 3.7 litres.

It has a silver stalk, side handles, and an enamel interior that's easy to clean. The Le Creuset cast iron pot can be used on the hob, in the oven, on an induction hob or under the grill.

It'll certainly be a talking point at autumnal dinner parties, and the design is much more lifelike, blending in seamlessly with real pumpkins on your Halloween tablescape. If you love Le Creuset but don't have the budget for a full-sized pumpkin casserole, there are mini versions, £27 at Le Creuset (opens in new tab) in Volcanic and a neutral 'Meringue' tone.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Both the Le Creuset and Aldi casseroles are fab for adding a touch of seasonal decor, along with autumn wreaths and garlands, plenty of candles and new cushion covers.

Which will you be picking up?