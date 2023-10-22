'It works perfectly in small spaces' – why this new 'it' colour deserves a spot in your home this autumn

Cherry mocha has swept social media as the new 'it' colour of the season, but what if we told you that this colour trend is not only reserved for an autumnal manicure – where its virality began on TikTok – but for decorating your home as well?

In an endless sea of home decor trends, it can almost feel overwhelming to stay in the know constantly on what's new. However, if a trend that took its roots in the realm of self-care and beauty is making its way into the world of interiors, then it ought to mean serious business. After all, we saw how the strawberry girl aesthetic (a la Lily Allen), thrived when it moved from beauty to interiors.

So, how exactly does the cherry mocha trend translate when given a larger canvas? Here's how to nail the trend, according to the experts.

(Image credit: Shelved)

Cherry mocha paint trend – what is it?

'The cherry mocha shade is a combination of rich chocolate brown with a hint of deep burgundy red, both popular colours for the autumn-winter period,' starts Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed.

And, unsurprisingly, we have social media to thank for this autumnal shade's virality, as it's a trend that started as the 'it' manicure colour that fans have been absolutely loving.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The TikTok hashtag #cherrymochanails has over 8 million views, with Google searches for 'cherry mocha nails' receiving a 9,329% increase just over the past month alone – and it's easy to see why.

Therefore, it's no surprise that this gorgeous autumn hue not only lends itself to nails but also as the perfect shade to incorporate into your home this season.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How to incorporate cherry mocha into your home

'Achieving a truly autumnal aesthetic, the trending cherry mocha shade is the perfect choice for those preparing their homes for the cocooning season,' starts Emma Bestley, co-founder of YesColours.

And what says cosy like a small living room, or even a small bedroom at that? That's right. This shade is guaranteed to make a small space sing.

In agreement, Michael at the Paint Shed says, 'The shade is perfect for creating a cosy and sophisticated atmosphere in small spaces. It is a versatile colour that can be used to create a variety of looks, from traditional to modern.'

One of our favourite cherry mocha paint shades is Farrow & Ball's Brinjal, which you can purchase at Homebase or B&Q.

(Image credit: The Wood Flooring Co.)

'If you are looking to create a cosy and homely haven to relax in, then sometimes it's better to lean into the fact that your space is limited and make it enveloping and snug,' adds Sarah Lloyd, paint and interiors specialist at Valspar Paint.

'This delicious, warm, autumnal shade will help you to achieve this feel, especially when using it as a feature wall or even for the ceiling paint.'

Emma at YesColours continues, 'Along with its deep and mysterious character, the hue is also inviting and cosy, allowing it to work perfectly in small spaces like a snug.'

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Alternatively, if you aren't too keen on the idea of learning how to paint a ceiling or are ready for the commitment of colour drenching a whole room, rest assured that you can introduce cherry mocha into your living space in small pops of colour.

Irrespective of how you choose to bring this warming hue into your home, both Sarah at Valspar and Emma at YesColour urge you to consider colour combinations and accents.

'Pair it with a creamy-neutral palette for a sophisticated take, and ensure to include lots of texture like wool, boucle, or velvet through soft furnishings to complement the depth and warmth of this colour, advises Emma.

Sarah concludes, 'You can then give the room some softness with layers of neutral bedding, plush cushions, and warming metallic accessories in copper and brass.'