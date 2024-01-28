Corduroy bedding is a thing – and this surprising bedding material from Habitat is getting rave reviews

Who would have thought that corduroy bedding would ever become a thing? Certainly not us. And yet, with the release of the Habitat cord bedding, this material is set to make a leap from our wardrobes to our beds in no time. Only in a much softer and finer variation.

If Habitat wasn’t on the top of your list of where to buy bedding, then that should definitely change. The brand keeps proving itself as the place to go for all things bedding, whether that’s with its green gingham bedding dupe for the cult favourite Piglet in Bed design or this new and soft as a cloud corduroy set.

And if you’re not a big corduroy fan in general, then fear not as the corduroy ribbing is very delicate and only really visible upon closer inspection. Plus anyone will be able to appreciate the design’s supple finish and affordable price tag ranging from £20 for a single set to £28 for king size. Who could say no to that?

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat’s cord bedding

When we first heard the words cord bedding, our reaction was that of shock and doubt. But the Habitat Cord Bedding Set has proven all of our prejudices wrong.

And it’s quickly becoming one the brand’s bestselling styles, according to Anna Cross, head of buying for Habitat, who said it’s ‘a bestseller due to its comfort and style.’

She continues, ‘The soft ribbed texture of the fabric creates a tactile and cosy haven that seamlessly transforms your space into an inviting and contemporary retreat.’

A reviewer clearly agrees, writing on the site, ‘I love this bedding, such a great price, it looks beautiful and it’s so snuggly to sleep in as it’s so soft.’

And both the light cream shade and dark green colour the set comes in are easy to mix and match your bedding with and are some of the best bedding colours to help you get to sleep. So soothing.

But just when we thought we discovered something absolutely groundbreaking, we found out that other brands have also given corduroy bedding a try. Clearly, we just haven’t been paying enough attention.

One of the most popular ones is the John Lewis Warm & Cosy Cord Double Duvet Cover Set.

'Corduroy isn't typically seen in duvet covers but this on-trend material shouldn't be overlooked,' says Rosie Chalk, bedding buyer at John Lewis. 'The subtle texture works well in bedrooms and the cosy material is perfect for colder nights. This set is also fast-drying and crease-resistant too, which saves time and energy.'

And customers agree, as one reviewer wrote, ‘Wish I could give this 10 stars, the colour is really nice (Mallard Green), but the best thing about it is how snuggly and cosy this is! I have a tendency to touch every material and this is a sensory overload in a good way.’

We think it’s safe to say that corduroy bedding is about to have a moment.