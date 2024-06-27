Dunelm just debuted a fresh striped armchair design – we predict it will be just as big as the sell-out Beatrice snuggle chair
The brand is sure the Zoe Elements chair is set to be their next bestseller
Last week, Dunelm dropped a new statement armchair named Zoe Elements – consider this your ‘new soon to be cult armchair drop’ alert. Dunelm has an excellent track record when it comes to designing cult favourite chairs that sell out in a matter of hours after release – just take the Beatrice snuggle chair.
Much like its predecessor, the new version of the Zoe armchair is doused in one of the current favourite home decor trends – deckchair stripes. But not just any deckchair stripes as the chosen colourways really pack one hell of a vibrant punch, combining bright fuchsia pink with red - one of those colour combinations that shouldn’t work but do - and emerald green with teal. We’re really in love with the former though.
When the also beautifully striped Dunelm Beatrice snuggle chair was first launched last summer, it sold out in a few hours. And its popularity and cult status of one of the best armchairs has not subsided since. And when the brand itself says they believe the Zoe Elements chair - which sets itself apart from the Beatrice through its sharper and more angular silhouette - is set to be the new Beatrice, we pay attention. And maybe place our order asap before it follows in the footsteps of the Beatrice chair and sells out too.
Dunelm launches Zoe Elements armchair
The shape of the Dunelm Zoe Elements Armchair is not new to the brand as you can get the Zoe chair in either velvet or faux leather in a single-coloured version. And neither is its price point of £349 a pop. But the two-tone stripes on a woven fabric is the new part.
‘I think people are increasingly looking for design elements that help to make their homes feel fun and provide a positive emotional reaction – and this look ties into this beautifully,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert from Arighi Bianchi, about the deckchair stripe look which we’ve also recently seen on the viral sellout tablecloth from H&M Home. ‘The retro aesthetic of deckchair stripes evokes a sense of nostalgia, reminding people of leisurely seaside holidays and outdoor relaxation.’
She adds, ‘Deckchair stripes also bridge the gap between classic and contemporary design. They have a timeless quality that can blend well with both traditional and modern decor, making them a flexible choice for diverse interior styles.’
A post shared by Dunelm (@dunelmuk)
A photo posted by on
Clearly, many agree as the comments section of Dunelm’s Instagram post introducing the new design was filled with enthusiastic and excited feedback the likes of, ‘Wow these colours are so fun! Xx’, ‘Chair of dreams’ and ‘This chair is amazing!’.
But if you’re not quite ready to bring a new striped armchair bursting with this much colour into your home, there are other ways to bring hints of its spirit through Dunelm’s striped accessories, with some of our favourites rounded up here.
The Beatrice chair has become so popualr that it's prompted Dunelm to release several coordinating products, including this cushion. Available in multiple colourways, from black and white to this vibrant coral, this is the easiest way to inject some fun stripes into your home.
If you've fallen in love with the juicy combo of fuchsia pink and red, then this matching striped Dunelm lampshade has got you (and your table lamp or pendant light) covered.
It was a big moment when Dunelm launched the Beatrice ottoman to match the snuggle chair this year. Everybody went crazy for it, especially because it comes with hidden storage.
In any case, it’s looking like it’s going to be a colourful, stripy summer.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
