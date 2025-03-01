It’s the time of year where our favourite brands are unveiling their spring/ summer collections for the year, and getting a first look at George Home’s latest styles, these are the products I think will be a huge hit over the summer.

With four collections to browse from - Lucky Charm, Subtle Opulence, Dark Garden or Sanctuary - George Home is certainly catering for all home decor trends and tastes this upcoming season.

With plenty of these goodies already available to buy, I’ve rounded up the items I think will become bestsellers this year - so you can beat the queue to give your home an update. Each collection is completely different in style, but includes products for every area of your home. These are the pieces that impressed me the most.

1. Lucky Charm

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

A personal fan of the dopamine decor trend , the first collection to grab my attention was of course Lucky Charm. Packed with vibrant, playful primary colours and a few cowboycore products, it was a joyful splash of colour I didn’t know I was looking for.

This year Pinterest predicted ‘Primary Play’ as one of the 2025 trends, and it’s safe to say that splashes of primary colours have already been making waves as a popular colour trend .

I found the Blue Matt Dazzling Soap Dispenser & Tumbler Set (£9) immediately caught my eye due to its bold and rich blue hue. An eye-catching set, it has potential to elevate any quirky bathroom colour schemes.

But for me, the real star of the show was the Pink Flower Stool (£35) , which looks far more expensive than its high street price tag. A soft shining pink, it is a statement side table that brings a smile to your face.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blue Matt Dazzling Soap Dispenser & Tumbler Set Visit Site With smooth curves and a bold colourway, this set will brighten up any bathroom. Pink Flower Table £35 at George Home Embrace spring and make a statement with this stunning side table. Yellow Lemon Shaped Salt & Pepper Set £6 at George Home Add a bit of the Almafi Coast to your summer tablescape with these adorable salt and pepper shakers.

2. Sanctuary

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The second stand-out collection was the calming green Sanctuary collection. A world away from Lucky Charm, there was something quite peaceful about its welcoming green shades. Green is a shade going nowhere in 2025 and George Home have taken that and ran with it.

I spotted the viral £14 lamp that looks just like M&S’s iconic Kristen lamp , which is already waiting for me in my shopping basket. George seems to be pushing for a flower side table resurgence as one of the stand-out stars from Sanctuary was the Green Flower Table (£25) , which, complete with a bobbin-shaped stem, is perfect for any small living room.

I also loved the two-toned green wine glasses and coupes, which tap into the coloured glassware trend. Sanctuary looked calming and subdued - I’d recommend checking it out if you want a relaxing space.

Green Flower Table £25 at George Home No living room would be complete without a statement side table and we're obsessed with this subtle green shade. Green Stem Wine Glass - Set of 4 £12 at George Home Green & White Sanctuary Book Vase £8 at George Home I've seen a lot of bookcase shaped vases taking over social media recently and this is a perfect example of the trend.

3. Subtle Optulence

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

So far you’ve seen a bombardment of colours, but minimalists should keep this window open, as the Subtle Opulance collection is just for you. Inspired by the minimaluxe trend that’s been doing the rounds for the past few years.

Subtle Opulence embodied smooth curves and soft touches - picture plenty of pinks, creams and confetti glassware.

My favourite piece from the collection was mature twist on their Wiggle Bedside Table (£45) which has switched from a striking green to a softer speckled cream. Another stand out was the Confetti Glass Vase (£10) , which also comes in wine glass form.

White Confetti Wine Glass - Set of 2 £7 at George Home Confettit glasses are a subtle way to add playfulness to a tablescape Indian Block Print Cushion £8 at George Home This cushion comes with a matching bedding set that looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. Pink Ribbed Glass Dinner Plate - Set of 4 £14 at George Home These pink glass plates are perfect for any summer dining plans.

4. Dark Garden

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Last but not least is the Dark Garden collection. With moody jewel tones and gold finishes, it’s well suited to the deep purple tones we’ve seen take over this year’s colour palette . Combined with tropical prints and plenty of leopard print (which I’m obsessed with) this collection is the thing maximalists dream of.

The Leopard Design Throw (£22) is my personal favourite from the range. It features a stunning leopard on a print of red and green florals. It’s dark and moody - great for livening up any sofa.

But what I think will be a huge hit will be the Navy Bobbin Lamp (£15) . It’s already sold out online, but due to be restocked. I think it’s a deadringer for a Pooky Table Lamp, but a fraction of the price at £15.

Leopard Design Throw £22 at George Home A statement throw is the perfect accessory for any maximalist. Green Paradise Garden Taper Candle and Holder - Set of 2 £5 at George Home Set the mood of dark opulence with a tradtional taper candle to light your dinner parties. Green Dark Garden Rope Storage Basket £8 at George Home You can never have enough storage, and these bold colours make a statement of an item that typically blends into the background.

What collection is your favourite?