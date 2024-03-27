Holly Willoughby's sellout £20 M&S vase is Instagram's latest obsession – and we've found 3 equally stunning alternatives

Holly Willoughby has recently been seen championing one of this season's biggest trends on Instagram, materialising itself through a pink-striped jug vase from M&S that we're nothing less than obsessed with.

Stripes have undeniably been one of the spring season's most popular home decor trends, being spotlighted in the likes of the TikTok viral 'mob wife' aesthetic as well as brought centre stage in celebrity homes like Amanda Holden's bedroom makeover for her daughter. Needless to say, stripes have proven their versatility and earned their rightful spot as the big 'it' pattern.

Seeing as stripes are certainly having their moment, it's no surprise that even Holly Willoughby has jumped on the bandwagon with her stunning vase purchase that fans on Instagram are swooning over. So naturally, we've hunted down the presenter's exact vase as well as some equally stylish alternatives that we guarantee will be right up your street for springtime decorating.

Featured in Holly Willoughby's Instagram post is the Striped Jug Vase from M&S, coming in at a humble price point of £19.50. M&S has become our editors' go-to for 'quiet luxury' homeware without the price tag – and this striped jug vase is a testament to that.

Boasting bold stripes and a plaited handle, this ceramic vase is sure to be an eye-catching addition to your living room's coffee table decor or, following Holly's footsteps, the perfect centrepiece for a kitchen island.

The presenter's Instagram post garnered a positive reaction from fans, with comments reading, 'I've just ordered that vase! It's so nice,' to another comment reading, 'Ooh love your vase,' to which we couldn't agree more.

Striped Jug Vase £19.50 at M&S This striped vase's curved jug-style shape has a narrow opening, making it the perfect piece for showcasing your favourite blooms. Although it's out of stock online, it's still available to buy in select M&S stores.

As we mentioned earlier, stripes are big this year. Affirming this, Swyft's interior design expert, Kelly Collins says, 'Big, bold stripes are coming back' even adding that 'the chunkier they are, the better.' Better yet, you don't need to make big changes to your home to take part in this trend.

'These statement patterns don't necessarily need to come from big pieces like furniture and rugs – you can future-proof your living room ideas by opting for patterned artwork, cushions, throws, or lamps,' continues Kelly. In this case, a striped vase like Holly's is the perfect fit for the job.

(Image credit: M&S)

Quickly becoming a fan-favourite following Holly's post, the M&S vase has unfortunately since sold out online. However, it's still available to buy in limited quantities in a handful of M&S stores nationwide if you're willing to make the trip.

Alternatively, we've selected a couple of equally beautiful pink-striped vases from other retailers to help you achieve a similar look.

We suspect that stripes will only continue to be on the rise this spring, and snapping up a stylish striped vase is the Holly Willoughby-approved way to embrace this playful pattern in your home.