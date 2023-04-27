We've found a dupe for House of Hackney's iconic Saber tiger cushion – and it's £160 cheaper

If you've been coveting the House of Hackney Saber cushion but can't seem to bite the bullet on the price tag, Sazy is selling a tiger cushion that's almost identical – but for a fraction of the price.

Animal motifs have long been a home decor trend that's stuck with us through the years in many different ways – and our Style Editor has just spotted a steal too sweet to miss out on if you want to bring this bold theme to your home.

Sazy's House of Hackney Saber tiger cushion dupe

House of Hackney's Saber cushion is coveted by many as a foolproof way to elevate your living room sofa ideas from simple to statement. Featuring 'Saber' the Tibetan tiger, the cushion's tasselled design claims to delight animal lovers and interiors enthusiasts alike.

'House of Hackney's Saber cushion has been on the market for a while and yet it's still so current proving it's an investment buy,' confirms our Style Editor, Anna Morley.

(Image credit: House of Hackney)

While its prevailing popularity is no surprise, we have to admit that for many of us, its price tag of £210 remains out of reach. 'Queue Sazy with their almost identical tiger cushion and I'm ready to click buy now,' adds Anna.

The Shere Tiger Cushion Cover (opens in new tab) hails in at £43 on the Sazy website, less than a quarter of the price of House of Hackney's iconic version.

Sazy's Shere Tiger Cushion Cover comes in three different colourways, White Mustard (opens in new tab) (the one most similar to House of Hackeny's Saber cushion), White Turquoise (opens in new tab), and Blue Mustard (opens in new tab).

Anna predicts they could be flying off the shelves soon due to high demand, so we suggest you act quickly if you're keen.

'Sazy's designs have really been catching my eye lately – they have so many great products. It's quirky and fun, yet timeless and would liven up a chair or sofa in a heartbeat,' she adds.

It's important to note that Sazy's version is only a cushion cover, as opposed to House of Hackney's which includes the cushion itself. However, at that price point, we can't complain.

(Image credit: Sazy)

The popularity of animal motif-inspired interiors is no secret, but we have to say, we're seeing it plentiful recently. And our Style Editor, Anna Morley agrees.

'I've noticed tigers seem to be having a moment – my George Home throw is a testament to this plus I've seen plenty of others prowling around the interiors world on rugs (furn.com (opens in new tab) and Homesense (opens in new tab)), glasses (M&S (opens in new tab)) and yes, cushions too,' she says.

(Image credit: House of Hackney)

From statement lighting like George Home's leopard lamp that struck as a dupe for Oliver Bonas' boldest lamp, to becoming a stand-out feature in a living room in the form of pink tiger throws found in George Home's newest spring collection, we think this daring motif is here to stay and sure to liven up any space.

Will you be joining in on this fun way to inject personality and character into your space?