This M&S lamp has sold out 5 times since its release and is currently on sale for Black Friday
Grab this bargain before it sells out for a sixth time!
As interior experts, we’re used to seeing the odd homeware item stick out from the crowd. These are the items that inspire new home decor trends and inevitably cause a stir on social media. However, the onslaught of love for a certain M&S lamp just keeps coming - and we can understand why.
The Kirsten Ceramic Lamp has been one of M&S’s most popular homeware drops of the year, with homeowners falling in love with the charming checked pattern, the sweet scalloped shade, and the array of colourways, including dark red, blue, and green. In fact, this lamp has garnered such a huge cult following that it’s sold out a whopping five times since its release.
That’s why we just had to jump in and tell you that this sell-out lamp is not only back in stock, but it’s also one of our favourite Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far!
The M&S Kirsten Lamp is on sale for Black Friday
Kirsten Ceramic Lamp |
was £59 now £53.10 at M&S
With its scalloped edges and check design, the Kirsten Ceramic Lamp will touch bring a touch of charm to classic interiors and offer the most beautiful focal point in a living room or bedroom.
Whether you’re a long-term M&S fan or this budget lighting option opened up your eyes to the stylish hight-street brand, you might be interested to know that the Marks & Spencer Black Friday sale is currently in full force.
As well as offering up to 40% off homeware, bedding, and kitchenware, there’s also up to 40% off selected lighting. This includes the amazing Kirsten Ceramic Light, which is currently on sale for £53.10. And while the £5.90 discount isn’t huge in comparison to some of the other Black Friday deals on right now, we’re just shocked to see that there’s a discount at all.
After all, M&S hasn’t struggled to sell this lamp since its release in early 2023. When we wrote about the iconic lamp back in August, the original green colourway had completely sold out for the fifth time. Of course, this just inspired the brand to bring out more options for fans.
‘Our checked lamp is the perfect mix between classic and playful,’ Hannah Reardon, buyer at M&S Home, said at the time. ‘The scallop detailing and the gingham make this lamp a joyful statement piece. After the green lamp was so popular, we are now bringing it back in a dark red and a blue colourway.’
Since the release of these new colourways, the lamp has continued to fly off the shelves. And with this new Black Friday discount thrown into the mix, we have no doubts that it’ll sell out for the sixth time.
So, grab this bargain while you can!
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
