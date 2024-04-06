We’re obsessed with Primark’s new disco mushroom decor as the mirrored trend shows no signs of slowing

It’s becoming very clear that the disco trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. And the disco movement has also settled on a new shape - yes, that’s right, it’s not just about disco balls anymore. Let us introduce you to disco mushrooms, pioneered by the likes of Primark.

In fact, we're obsessed with Primark’s new disco-inspired range including the petite disco mushroom decorations as the budget retailer leads this brand new home decor trend that we’ll be seeing a lot of throughout the year. We’re calling it.

But this isn't the first time that the disco theme took on a new shape. Do you remember last year’s blobs that looked like they were melting? Or disco cherries that people were DIYing. In fact, Primark’s new collection includes a print featuring those. But we think it’s all about the disco mushrooms now.

Primark’s new disco mushroom decor

Last year saw the rise of the mirror ball theme. And 2023 was also all about the kitchen disco and Christmas disco trends. Right now everything is taking on the mushroom shape, from mushroom lamps to cushions, and that’s where the disco look is heading towards.

‘This trend can be attributed to the recent popularity of mushroom shapes in decor, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards reconnecting with nature and embracing biophilic design principles,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Mushrooms, with their whimsical silhouette and earthy appeal, have become prevalent in various forms like lamps and stools. Merged with the glitz of the disco era, this creates a captivating juxtaposition that evokes both nostalgia and a desire for playful, visually striking design.’

Primark knows how to grab our attention with stylish designs as the brand has done with the likes of its boucle tub chair. And now we can't ignore the disco mushroom decor that the retailer posted on its Instagram a few days ago.

While the item is available in Primark’s physical stores as we speak, it’s so new that it hasn’t reached the company’s website yet for you to view it online. Of course nothing can actually be purchased on the site anyway - it just provides customers with information about its products, including which branches have them in stock.

Fear not if you’re set on shopping online, as we’ve found 3 alternatives that you can buy now.

There are many ways in which you can style your disco mushroom(s). ‘The shimmering effect adds dynamism and depth to interiors, enhancing the overall ambiance and creating a sense of movement,’ Sam says. ‘These quirky yet versatile pieces can be showcased as standalone accents, clustered together for a dramatic effect, or integrated seamlessly into existing decor schemes. Consider pairing them with lush greenery and earthy textures to accentuate their organic appeal, or juxtapose them against sleek, modern furnishings for an eclectic aesthetic.’

It looks set to be a fun year, filled with an ever-advancing troop of disco mushrooms.