We're calling it – disco ball cherries are the DIY decor trend you'll be seeing everywhere this Valentine's Day

An easy hack for making DIY disco ball cherries has recently gone viral on Instagram – and if disco was your theme for the festive season just gone, we think it's the perfect way to bring your ornaments bang up to date for Valentine's Day.

If a recent binge-watch of Saltburn has you singing Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dance Floor on a loop, then the concept of a kitchen disco should be no stranger to you. If there's anything that home decor trends towards the end of the year proved, it's that disco is back and even better than ever.

Now, instead of leaving your disco ball decorations packed away to gather dust after Christmas, this hack will turn them into the cutest and glitziest cherry motif decor you've ever laid eyes on.

(Image credit: Aurelie Erikson (@aurelie.erikson on Instagram))

We know we're smack bang in the middle of winter and fruit motifs typically lean more towards those of spring decor – like the much-loved strawberry motif trend – but we could all do with a little bit of sparkle to curb the January blues.

Luckily, home and DIY enthusiast Aurelie Erikson (@aurelie.erikson) is leading the pact in kickstarting Valentine's Day decor early. Her first Instagram reel unveiling the DIY disco ball cherries attracted over 5 million views, with her tutorial gaining another 954,000 views.

Fans in the comments have expressed nothing but love for the clever DIY, with one comment saying, 'Stop it with this cuteness,' with another calling it their 'favourite DIY'.

Better yet, you can consider this a super easy DIY project that looks like you spent a lot more time on it than you did. All you'll need are:

The hack is as simple as removing the hook from the disco ball, wrapping green yarn around the floral stem wire, attaching the leaves, and simply inserting the completed stems back into the disco balls.

Then, just like that, you've got yourself the cutest home decor piece that is sure to turn heads and spark conversation with your guests.

Needless to say, these DIY disco ball cherries are certainly at the top of our list to get our homes Valentine's Day ready – but honestly, given how sweet they are, we think they'll just earn a permanent spot in our homes all year round.